

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA (LGDDF.PK), a French travel and publishing firm, on Thursday reported that its first-quarter revenue totaled 1.88 billion euros, up 12.4 percent from last year's 1.68 billion euros. Sales grew 8.9 percent on a like for like basis.



The company recorded solid performance of its divisions at the start of the year. Lagardere Publishing revenues grew 1.1 percent from last year to 576 million euros. Lagardere Travel Retail revenues went up 18.7 percent to 1.24 billion euros.



Arnaud Lagardere, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In the first quarter of 2024, the Lagardère group recorded growth of 8.9 percent, illustrating the solid performance of our divisions at the start of the year. With global air traffic having returned to pre-pandemic levels, Lagardère Travel Retail delivered an increase in revenue in the majority of its operating regions, confirming its growth model.'



In Paris, Lagardere shares were trading at 20.70 euros, up 0.98%.



