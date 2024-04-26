

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the imminent submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for teprotumumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody and targeted inhibitor of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor, for the treatment of moderate to severe Thyroid Eye Disease in adults. The company noted that, if approved, teprotumumab would be the first and only medicine approved for TED in the European Union.



Teprotumumab is approved for TED in the U.S., Brazil and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the brand name TEPEZZA.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken