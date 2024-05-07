Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Vicore Pharma Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO)

The following resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) on 7 May 2024.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2023 and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2023 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2023. The members of the board of directors and the managing directors were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2023 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Election of board members and auditors, and fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect

Elisabeth Björk, Michael Buschle, Jacob Gunterberg, Heidi Hunter and Hans Schikan as well as new election of Yasir Al-Wakeel and Ann J. Barbier as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Hans Schikan was elected as the new chairman of the board of directors. The audit firm EY AB was re-elected auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM further resolved on directors' fees in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fee to the auditor shall be paid as per approved statement of costs.

Guidelines on remuneration to members of group management and board members

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to adopt guidelines for remuneration to members of group management and board members.

Approval of the board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.

Authorization to issue new shares

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to authorize the board of directors to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to not more than 20 per cent of the number of outstanding shares and votes at the time of the AGM.

Introduction of a share-based incentive program for the members of the board of directors

The AGM resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal to implement a share-based incentive program for members of the board of directors of the company, comprising not more than 297,000 share awards. It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to issue not more than 297,000 warrants in order to, at the end of the program, ensure delivery of shares to the participants.

Stockholm, 7 May 2024

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Ahmed Mousa, CEO

Phone: +1 607 437 0235

E-mail: ahmed.mousa@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO

Phone: +46 70 553 14 65

E-mail: hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 7 May 2024 at 15:15 CEST.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore is an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential. The company is establishing a portfolio in respiratory diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Buloxibutid (C21) is a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) currently in phase 2a development for IPF. Almee (an investigational medical device in clinical development) is a digital therapeutic based on cognitive behavioral therapy created to address the psychological impact of living with pulmonary fibrosis. Almee has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, reflecting its potential to have transformative impact. Using its unique expertise in ATRAG chemistry and biology, Vicore is further fueling its pipeline with several new therapies across additional potential indications. The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.