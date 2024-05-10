

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced a co-exclusive licensing agreement to co-commercialize COVID-19 vaccine and develop Novel COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccines. In addition, Sanofi will take a minority equity stake below 5% in Novavax.



The agreement encompasses several key terms: a co-exclusive license for global co-commercialization of Novavax's current standalone adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, with exceptions for countries covered by existing Advance Purchase Agreements and in India, Japan, and South Korea due to preexisting partnership agreements; a sole license to employ Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine alongside Sanofi's flu vaccines, while Novavax maintains the rights to develop its own COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine; a non-exclusive license for utilizing Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine in combination with non-flu vaccines; and a non-exclusive license for incorporating the Matrix-M adjuvant in vaccine products.



As per the terms of the licensing deal, Novavax will receive an upfront payment of $500 million and up to $700 million in development, regulatory and launch milestones, up to $1.2 billion in total.



Commencing in 2025, Sanofi will record sales of Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine and will provide backing for specific research and development, regulatory, and commercial expenditures.



Novavax will receive tiered double-digit percentage royalty payments on sales by Sanofi of COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccines.



Sanofi will be solely responsible for development and commercialization of any novel flu-COVID-19 combination vaccine containing a Sanofi flu vaccine.



Outside of the collaboration, each party may develop and commercialize their own COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccines and adjuvanted products at their own cost.



Novavax is entitled to additional launch and sales milestone opportunities of up to $200 million, plus mid-single digit royalties for each additional Sanofi vaccine product developed under a non-exclusive license with Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant technology.



Meanwhile, Novavax said it now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of $400 million - $600 million compared to the prior estimation of $800 million - $1.00 billion.



