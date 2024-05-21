RONN Inc.: Ronn Inc Offers Market Update on Current and Ongoing Events

RONN, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announced today that the signing of our MOU for our recently announced equity investment, once finalized, will stimulate the various LOIs that we have announced and are still active. Mr. Ford, the company CEO, stated that a quick update on those expected initial main initiatives might be beneficial to our shareholders.

We first announced First Nations Canada in October 2023, which, once executed with our new expected funding, is expected to be worth potentially 500 million dollars. Quote: "Together, we plan to establish seven starter seed hydrogen hubs across the First Nations lands, complete with RONN Hydrogen Electric logistic trucks," stated Ronn Ford, CEO. "The seven-plus 50-million-dollar packages allow communities and businesses of all sizes to familiarize themselves with Hydrogen electricity's mobile and stationary applications." Mr. Ford continued that site locations are being evaluated "and we have now added a global development partner to the project. The Global Middle Mile Logistics Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 96.42 billion in 2022 to USD 169.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.32%."

Our HEV medium-duty trucks will go to Roush Engineering to complete our initial class 4-6 medium-duty delivery prototypes for several evaluation pilot projects and much-anticipated contract manufacturing. We do have several pilot programs in the queue, including our own with First Nations and Barbados, and others too early to announce in Nairobi, Germany, India, and Canada..

The engineering and feasibility studies are complete. With the recent difficulties revealed concerning battery-powered trucks and automobiles, hydrogen electric vehicles have received a nice shot in the arm as the only viable alternative to the problem that plagues the battery market. Ronn Ford also stated that a critical success factor is the fact that delivery vehicles are mostly fleets, and the only infrastructure required are small hydrogen pumps located at the terminal facility to refuel the trucks upon return to the yard. Hydrogen EVs have a more extended range and can carry larger loads, and a hydrogen fill-up generally takes only 3-5 minutes.

Our recently announced LOI with the great group Hydrogen Horizons, whose offices are in the UK, has already resulted in several new potential partners and potential Hydrogen Truck pilot programs throughout. We are exploring a possible grant application between us, Hydrogen Horizons, and NYSERDA (the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, as details emerge, we will update the market accordingly.

