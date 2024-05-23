Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Correa Robles as General Manager of La Guitarra Silver-Gold Mine and Mill Complex in Estado de Mexico, Mexico. The Company also announces the issuance of stock options to La Guitarra employees, advisors and consultants of the company.

Mr. Correa has more than 23 years of experience in underground mining operations. He has worked for Minera Frisco, LuisMin, Genco Resources, Farallon, Silvermex and First Majestic Silver Corp. He has an in-depth knowledge of the Guitarra mine having served as Head Planning Engineer from 2001 to 2008, Mining Superintendent from 2010 to 2011, and Operations Manager from 2011 to 2013. Mr. Correa was also General Manager of Guitarra in 2013 and 2015. He is a graduate of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas with a degree in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering.

Gregory K. Liller, Sierra Madre Chief Operating Officer and Executive Chairman, states "We are delighted to welcome Francisco to lead our team at La Guitarra. He has a long and positive history with the mine operations, employees, and local community."





Sierra Madre also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to 60 employees of La Guitarra Compania Minera, S.A. DE C.V., certain directors, management and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 7,350,000 common shares of the Company at the price of $0.50 per share for a period of 5 years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately as of the date of grant; 1/3 six months after the date of the grant; and 1/3 twelve months after the date of the grant. The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to a certain consultant to purchase an aggregate of 225,000 common shares of the company at the price of $0.50 per share for a period of 2 years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately as of the date of grant; 1/3 six months after the date of the grant; and 1/3 twelve months after the date of the grant. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on evaluating the potential of restarting the La Guitarra Mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The La Guitarra Mine is a permitted, past-producing underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of more than 22Moz gold and 600Moz silver in combined mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

