Das Instrument 37P FR0010341032 FONCIERE INEA SA EO 14,39 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024The instrument 37P FR0010341032 FONCIERE INEA SA EO 14,39 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.05.2024Das Instrument 65G SE0009723125 NEXTCELL PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument 65G SE0009723125 NEXTCELL PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument 5LN SE0010520155 ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument 5LN SE0010520155 ROLLING OPTICS HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument LM5 BMG375851174 GASLOG LTD CUM.RED.PREF.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument LM5 BMG375851174 GASLOG LTD CUM.RED.PREF.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument 2NN NL0010773842 NN GROUP NV EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument 2NN NL0010773842 NN GROUP NV EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument 111A US8293926049 SINTX TECHS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument 111A US8293926049 SINTX TECHS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument 1EZ0 FR001400CF13 EUROPLASMA EO -,0002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument 1EZ0 FR001400CF13 EUROPLASMA EO -,0002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument G9KB GB00BF5H9P87 GREAT P.EST.LS-,152631578 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument G9KB GB00BF5H9P87 GREAT P.EST.LS-,152631578 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024Das Instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.05.2024The instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.05.2024