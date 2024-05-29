Bouygues Telecom - Acquisition of La Poste Mobile: information on the progress of the operation

Press release

Acquisition of La Poste Mobile: information on the progress of the operation

Paris, 29 May 2024 - 7H30 - Following the press release of 22 February 2024 announcing the signature of an exclusivity agreement with La Poste group for the acquisition of the MVNO La Poste Telecom, which is currently jointly owned by La Poste and SFR, Bouygues Telecom states that it has been informed by SFR and La Poste of differences between them regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction, leading La Poste to implement the dispute resolution mechanisms provided for in their agreements.

This could have an impact on the timetable for completion of the transaction.

Disclaimer:

This information was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as non-public information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (Article 7.1 of EU Regulation 596/2014, 16 April 2014). Responsible for notification: Didier Casas, General Counsel.

