Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced it has named Jon Ullmark as Executive Vice President, North America. Jon brings extensive business and product leadership to Netmore, with experience across Cloud Native, Wireless/IoT, 5G/Private and applied AI/ML technologies within telecommunications and IT focused organizations. In this role, Jon will oversee commercial activities and growth strategies across North America, including business development in the United States following Netmore's recent acquisition of LoRaWAN network operator Senet.

With experience managing and scaling products, teams, and partnerships at both smaller entrepreneurial companies and larger organizations, Jon joins Netmore from Ranplan Wireless where he held the position of Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Ranplan, Jon held General Manager and senior executive roles at business-to-business software and services companies delivering engineering expertise, digital services, and sustainability practices.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Netmore as the company expands its offerings and service delivery footprint to help drive innovation and efficiency into several areas of industry and critical infrastructure. I look forward to collaborating throughout the organization and the market ecosystem to remove barriers to entry, drive scale, and deliver on the needs of customers," said Jon Ullmark.

In addition to expanding the company's Network-as-a-Service delivery to utilities, IoT application providers and device manufacturers, Ullmark will focus on expanding strategic partnerships and executing go-to-market strategies for Netmore's Platform-as-a-Service offering which provides enterprises, municipalities, system integrators, and network operators with cloud-based services needed to plan, build, and operate their own LoRaWAN networks.

"The North American market represents a tremendous opportunity for Netmore, as a healthy combination of organic growth and smart industry regulation is driving the adoption of both public and owner-operated Low Power Wide Area Networks services. As we focus on solving some of the longstanding challenges of fragmented solution offerings and scale through our customer focused growth initiatives, Jon is well suited to cement our position as a market disruptor," said Ove Anebygd, CEO Netmore Group AB.

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

