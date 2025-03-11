Combination of AMI Expertise and Affordability Unlocks a New Era of Efficiency and Sustainability

Netmore Group, a leading global operator of IoT networks, today announced the availability of Metering-as-a-Service (MaaS) for water and gas utilities. This innovative service offers an alternative to traditional capex-heavy Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments by eliminating upfront costs and improving cash flow, helping utilities modernize faster and more affordably.

With extensive experience leading large-scale AMI projects and meeting strict SLA demands, Netmore has established itself as a critical player in utility infrastructure modernization. Further, with the proven ability to rapidly deploy networks in nearly any region, densify coverage on demand, and with established partnerships across the supplier and installer ecosystem, Netmore can assess project risks accurately and control outcomes more effectively than others who may lack the operational understanding of AMI.

Offering an option for utilities to redirect their focus from meter-related concerns to critical sustainability and efficiency issues, Netmore's Metering-as-a-Service delivers a hassle-free fully managed turnkey AMI solution. Utilities pay only a monthly fee per communicating meter, which includes repair and replacement services, for the duration of the Metering-as-a-Service contract.

"By blending our deep operational expertise with flexible financing options, we're able to offer Metering-as-a-Service solutions that not only come with competitive pricing but also strong, outcome-driven guarantees. This creates significant value for utilities, enabling them to focus on critical challenges like tackling non-revenue water, while we handle the technology. Most importantly, our approach makes the full potential of smart metering accessible to a broader range of utilities, especially those unable to make large upfront investments unlocking a new era of efficiency and sustainability across the sector," says Andreas Stenhager, CCO of Netmore Group.

Metering-as-a-Service is currently available from Netmore in Europe and the United States. Availability outside of these initial regions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

To explore how Metering-as-a-Service can transform your utility operations, please contact us at info@netmoregroup.com.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®

