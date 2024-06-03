Norrland Gold Corp.: Norrland Moves to the Next Phase at Vittanträsket: Sub-Surface Exploratory Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Norrland Gold Corporation ("Norrland" or "the Company", (TSXV:NORR)(Frankfurt Exchange:8VC) is pleased to announce that the ground magnetic survey previously undertaken defined a magnetic anomaly, overlapping with a major geochemical anomaly, at Vittanträsket, which may indicate the existence of pyrrhotite and thereby potential orogenic gold mineralization.

The environmental permitting has finally moved forward and this anomaly will now be the subject of shallow exploratory drilling to investigate the geology below recent glacial moraine cover.

The Vittanträsket tenement is covered by one of the most substantial soil geochemical gold anomalies in Sweden; a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction (figure 1). Similar gold-soil geochemical anomalies are located at known deposits, such as at the famous mined-out Boliden gold mine, which suggests Vittanträsket may be comparable.

A significant north-south trending magnetic high anomaly is partly overlapping the area covered by anomalous gold-in moraine samples, taken during the widely spaced regional surveys of the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU). Moraine is un-sorted boulder debris, left behind by the glaciation of northern Europe approximately 10,000 years ago. Since that time, the moraine has been in-situ and subjected to natural geochemical processes. The moraine cover is substantial in the gold-prospective region in northern Sweden; thus, potential exists for previously un-discovered deposits.

A shallow sub-surface scout drilling program will be undertaken by conventional track-mounted drilling equipment. The first exploratory drill holes will be placed along a logging road drilling bedrock to interpret the geology, and if successful, an additional five holes will follow.

Anders West, CEO, commented:

"The geophysical anomaly coupled with the geochemical anomalies upon which Norrland based the acquisition of Vittanträsket is a major step forward and reinforces our belief that the potential remains for a significant new gold discovery to be found under moraine cover. These largely unexplored terranes are what Norrland is focusing on. The upcoming drilling program presents the opportunity to understand the geological structures below surface which could set the pace for further exploration work and further drilling".

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release, pertaining to the Vittanträsket, has been reviewed and approved by Douglas J. Kirwin, who served as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

