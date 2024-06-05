BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Broker

5 June 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Appointment of Broker

BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Oberon Capital as broker to the Company with immediate effect. Oberon Capital is a trading name of Oberon Investments Limited.

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0)20 3328 5656 Nick Harris/Lauren Wright Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.