BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
5 June 2024
BWA Group PLC
("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)
Appointment of Broker
BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Oberon Capital as broker to the Company with immediate effect. Oberon Capital is a trading name of Oberon Investments Limited.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0)20 3328 5656
Nick Harris/Lauren Wright
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0)20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.