Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555
BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Broker

BWA Group Plc - Appointment of Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Appointment of Broker

BWA is pleased to announce the appointment of Oberon Capital as broker to the Company with immediate effect. Oberon Capital is a trading name of Oberon Investments Limited.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harris/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.


