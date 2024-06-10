Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
10.06.24
17:20 Uhr
6,440 Euro
-0,180
-2,72 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3806,58018:49
Actusnews Wire
10.06.2024 18:23 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIGEAC AERO: PILOT 28: FIGEAC AÉRO WINS ANOTHER TWO CONTRACTS

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that it has signed two new contracts worth a total of around €90 million to produce single-aisle commercial aircraft parts.

Thomas Girard, FIGEAC AÉRO's Chief Operating Officer, made the following statement: "We are very pleased to have been awarded these two new contracts. They further reinforce our position on commercial aircraft programmes that are spearheading efforts to upgrade single-aisle fleets to more fuel-efficient aircraft. These latest agreements are fully in line with the targets set out under our PILOT 28 strategic plan and provide yet more evidence of our ability to reconcile a competitive offering with financial performance".


AGREEMENTS STEMMING FROM LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIPS

The two contracts cover a large selection of titanium and aluminium parts alike, destined to the recent Airbus A220 and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle programmes. They cover the whole spectrum of the Group's activities and will make use of several of its major sites, both in France and overseas. The contracts will also rely on dedicated production flows and optimized logistics thanks to very close proximity with the customers. They therefore demonstrate just how competitive FIGEAC AÉRO's industrial setup is.

The contracts also stem from long-term partnerships built up with major firms in the global commercial aerospace sector. They consist of a combination of contract extension, market share increase as well as new part numbers outsourced by the customer for the first time.


OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE ON BOTH THE INDUSTRIAL AND FINANCIAL FRONTS

Production under these two contracts will run until 2032 and ramp ups are scheduled in the second half of 2024 and in 2026, respectively.

A dedicated workshop organised into production islands will optimise productivity, direct costs and working capital, and the Group will benefit from a combination of know-how and immediate proximity with the customer, allowing an efficient scaled-for-growth industrial setup while optimising its use of resources. FIGEAC AÉRO is once again showcasing its ability to make its offering ever more competitive while at the same time optimising its financial performance, all the while meeting each of the financial criteria set by the Group.

The two contracts combined are worth a total of around €90 million, of which some €40 million pertaining to new part numbers, contract extensions and expansions of allocated market shares.


ANOTHER MAJOR STEP CLOSER TO THE TARGETS SET OUT UNDER PILOT 28

The two agreements should generate annual revenue of around €6 million by 2028, so the Group is taking a major step forward in the growth trajectory set out under its PILOT 28 plan.

Factoring in all the contracts it has recently won in the commercial aerospace segment[1], the Group has thus already secured close to 15% of its full-year new business revenue target of €80-100 million out to 2028[2].

Upcoming events (after trading)

  • 26 June 2024: results for FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

Glossary

Term / indicatorDefinition
Current EBITDACurrent operating income (loss) adjusted for net depreciation, amortisation and provisions before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type
BacklogSum of orders received and to be received extrapolated over a 10-year period for each contract and request for proposals won, based on build rates announced and then projected and a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12
OrganicAt constant scope and exchange rates
DIO (Days of Inventory Outstanding)Average number of days of revenue for which an item of inventory is held
Debt leverageRatio of net debt excluding non-interest-bearing debt to current EBITDA
CapexInvestments in fixed assets
ORNANEBonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares
Free cash-flowNet cash-flow from operating activities before cost of financial debt and taxes, minus net cash-flow from investing activities

[1] https://www.figeac-aero.com/en/figeac-aero-awarded-3-new-contracts-north-american-customers

[2] Based on the low end of the new business target range, i.e. €80 million

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWicYphtaprInnBvY8iZZmeYbJtnw5aXbpfIlmSZZ8fKb5+RypxjbpybZnFnlm5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86198-cp_fga_20240610_new-contracts-737-a220_en_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.