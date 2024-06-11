Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) continues to pursue its growth strategy with two new acquisitions in the rapidly-growing datacenters market, a segment that represented 15% of the Group's revenue in 2023.

Davenham is an Irish specialist in low-voltage power distribution systems (protection, switching, metering and energy distribution) for datacenters, including hyperscalers. Its business also includes product commissioning and aftermarket services.

Davenham is based in Dublin, employing 350 people and reports annual revenue of around €120 million, mostly in Europe and in the United States.

VASS is the Australian leader in busbars, mostly for datacenters.

Based in Ingleburn, near Sydney, and employing close to 40 people, VASS reports annual revenue of just under €10 million, mostly in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce these acquisitions that will significantly complement our offering in the 'white' space (servers' room) with solid positions in the 'grey' space (technical room), in the very promising datacenters segment. With 10 acquisitions in that vertical over the past 5 years, Legrand confirms its growth acceleration strategy in a domain where we are a key player and very well positioned.

Together with the three investments announced earlier this year (MSS, Enovation and Netrack), these acquisitions represent annual revenue of more than €200 million.

Key financial dates

2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024

"Quiet period1" start: July 1, 2024

2024 Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024 London (UK)

