Cytta Corp.: CyttaAIR Partners with FIZUAS to Dominate the American Drone Reseller and Advanced Streaming Technology Market

Massive Florida Demand for CyttaCOMMS and Drones Drives Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for public safety and cybersecurity industries, is excited to announce that CyttaAIR, in an expansion of its longstanding reseller partnership with FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems, a premier national drone reseller, is now entering the drone reseller market. This strategic joint venture aims to meet the growing demand for American-made drones, particularly from law enforcement agencies transitioning away from foreign drones.

A Strategic Move in Response to Growing Demand

This expanded partnership with FIZUAS comes at a critical time when numerous law enforcement agencies in Florida are seeking guidance on which drone brands and models to purchase. This transition to American-made drones is driven by legislative changes and a heightened focus on data security. Through this joint venture, CyttaAIR will provide these agencies with top-tier, compliant drone options, enhancing their operational capabilities and ensuring adherence to new regulations.

Quote from Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a premiere national drone reseller like FIZUAS," said Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp. "The number of law enforcement agencies in Florida asking about which drone brands and models to purchase has skyrocketed. This joint venture allows CyttaAIR to expand into this rapidly growing market, providing our clients with the best in American-made drone technology and our leading CyttaCOMMS secure video streaming solution."

Expanding CyttaAIR's Reach

This collaboration is poised to position CyttaAIR as a dominant player in the drone reseller market. By leveraging FIZUAS's extensive reseller network and expertise, CyttaAIR/FIZUAS will jointly offer a comprehensive range of drones equipped with the secure and collaborative capabilities of CyttaCOMMS. This move underscores Cytta Corp.'s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement and other critical sectors.

About Cytta Corp: Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets. The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

About FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems

FIZUAS is a leading national drone reseller known for providing high-quality, reliable drone solutions to various industries. Their extensive network and extensive first responder and industry expertise make them a trusted partner for organizations looking to integrate drone technology into their operations.

