Cubic Defense: Nuvotronics Exhibits at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium 2024 in Washington, DC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Cubic Corporation is excited to announce that its Microelectronics business, Nuvotronics, will be exhibiting at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium June 16-21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Nuvotronics is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of mmWave and radio frequency (RF) components for Space, Defense and Test & Measurement markets.





Nuvotronics set to showcase a wide range of innovative mmWave components for multiple applications at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium 2024 in Washington, D.C.





"PolyStrata® is a great technology," said Jonathan Hill, product manager of MDA Space Ltd, a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry. "For mmWave filters, it enables better rejection and losses compared to other technologies like MMIC, ceramic or PCB filters of similar size and the performance is extremely repeatable."

"Our revolutionary mmWave components and PolyStrata® packaging technology deliver significant and relevant performance advantages," said Michael Peña, head of sales at Nuvotronics. "Our devices provide superior high-frequency performance, reduced size and weight, lower costs and a repeatable, precision manufacturing process reducing time to market."

Filters: Provide narrowband machined filter or wideband performance, employing the PolyStrata® suspended substrate technology in an easy to integrate surface mount form factor with a 100x smaller volume than conventional low-loss filters.

Combiners: Provide superior performance for solid state power amplifiers for both ultra-broadband and mmWave applications. Delivered in a surface mount form factor, 100x smaller volume at 1% of the weight compared to conventional waveguide combiners.

Couplers: Provide dramatic size, weight and performance advantages in surface mount form factors with a 6-10x size reduction.

PolyStrata® mmWave Packaging Technology: Provide low-loss interconnects to packaged MMIC and PCB transmission lines with ultra-wideband performance (15 to +100 GHz) and high thermal connectivity (400 W/m.K). The patented PolyStrata® process, uses a unique 3D additive manufacturing copper air-dielectric process to create mmWave devices with an unprecedented level of RF performance, integration and miniaturization, achieving a 10x to 100x improvement in size, weight, and power (SWaP).

About Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics delivers performance-redefining front-end passives through our game-changing PolyStrata® technology. As a leading microelectronics provider with full in-house design, manufacturing, and supply capabilities, we help our customers solve challenging problems across a wide range of applications and markets, including Space Defense, Test and Measurement, Electronic Warfare, Commercial Space and Communications Infrastructure. Our range of solutions including individual passive components, integrated passives, or packages, delivers ultra-low loss, high isolation and robust power handling capabilities all encapsulated in micro-miniature surface mount form factors.

For more information, visit: Nuvotronics Home Page | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

