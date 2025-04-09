Cubic Defense: Cubic Announces the Inaugural Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction Academy

Providing a unique forum for industry and warfighters to collaborate on multi-domain readiness

Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing Air Combat Training solutions, announces the first-ever SPEAR Academy. In collaboration with RCG Inc. (rcginc-us.com), who will facilitate the two-day event, the Cubic/RCG team will highlight and showcase the world leading technology designed to efficiently integrate the warfighting domains without the need for new data standards or fusion algorithms.

"The academy curriculum is a comprehensive workshop specifically designed for both operators and technicians to understand the power of data science to provide true learning that transcends legacy "debriefing" said Paul Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense." Attendees from around the globe will participate in guided workshops and knowledge elicitation sessions to continue to push the boundaries of multi-domain operations, whether for training, testing, or warfighting ops."

Robert Rickard, Chief Executive Officer of RCG Inc said, "SPEAR is driven by a one-of-a-kind team of subject matter experts, cognitive system engineers, and software developers. This first SPEAR Academy will showcase our ability and agility to design and deliver a program that keeps pace with ever-changing warfighter requirements."

SPEAR is a revolutionary Common Data Model (CDM) for operations, test and training, that integrates, visualizes and analyzes multi-domain, multi-environment, objective and subjective data throughout the entire mission cycle. SPEAR unlocks unparalleled insights and optimization opportunities for mission rehearsal, real-time training enhancement, post-mission debriefs and resource management.

