Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064
Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded UK Integrated Live Training Area Weapons Effects System Contract

Continuing to deliver vital support to the British Army

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Cubic Defence UK announces it has been awarded a two-year, sole-source contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MOD) for the delivery of the Instrumented Live Training - Area Weapons Effects System (ILT-A).

"Cubic is honored to continue our long-standing partnership with the UK MOD," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager at Cubic Defense. "This award reflects the trust placed in our systems to prepare warfighters for the complexities of modern combat. With ILT-A, we are proud to deliver a high-fidelity, globally interoperable solution that supports the British Army's evolving training needs."

ILT-A provides our soldiers with a realistic, data-rich training environment that enhances both competence and lethality," said Simon Pearce, Synthetic Environments & Training, Defence Equipment and Support, UK Ministry of Defence. "The integration of Cubic's Instrumented Metricized Live Fire capability and RPAS reflects the evolving character of combat and ensures the British Army can train with agility and precision."

Photo by: Cubic training team. (2024). Officer Cadet from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst using Cubic TES Equipment on Exercise Dynamic Victory.

The ILT-A contract builds on Cubic's two-decade legacy of integrated training solutions for the UK MOD and supersedes the previous Area Weapons Effects Simulation (AWES) contract. The system combines advanced laser and area-effects technology with fully instrumented live-fire range systems and Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS), creating a digitized environment featuring multi-spectrum, multi-domain threats. It also integrates with Cubic's SCOPIC2 Virtual-in-Live synthetic environment to enable comprehensive force training and supports interoperability with partner nations. Data generated during training is used to inform the After Action Review process.

The contract includes options to support the UK MOD and global allies with individual and collective training across multiple domains and training areas, from Section to Brigade level. It also features a life-extension program through the end of the decade and investment in experimentation to support UK MOD's Force Development initiatives.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald?
Cubic Defense?
geri.macdonald@cubic.com?

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-awarded-uk-integrated-live-training-area-weapons-effects-system-ilt-a-c-1049090

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
