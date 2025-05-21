Cubic Defense: Cubic Delivers First-Ever Encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation for 4th Gen Aircraft to the United States Air Force

Allowing seamless and interoperable air combat training between 4th Gen and 5th Gen aircraft

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announces the delivery of the first-ever encrypted ACMI upgrade to 4th gen aircraft, following the recent U.S. Air Force Production award. The modernization delivers a new era of operational readiness, bringing a much-needed proficiency to the Warfighter.

"The ACMI upgrade redefines the future path of the P5 and P6 programs, providing a solid foundation to the advanced training environment," stated Paul Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "Proud to say, our amazing team went above and beyond, exceeded expectations by delivering the first kits ahead of schedule."

The cutting-edge System Security Upgrade (SSU) kits will revolutionize security by encrypting sensitive maneuvering data for a substantial portion of the U.S. Air Force P5 pod fleet. Protecting proprietary material and enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness across the globe has never been more crucial. The capability provides fully interoperable encrypted Time Space Position Information (TSPI) to the P5 CTS for 4th gen platforms at a more efficient cost to our customers.

