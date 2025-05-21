Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic Delivers First-Ever Encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation for 4th Gen Aircraft to the United States Air Force

Finanznachrichten News

Allowing seamless and interoperable air combat training between 4th Gen and 5th Gen aircraft

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announces the delivery of the first-ever encrypted ACMI upgrade to 4th gen aircraft, following the recent U.S. Air Force Production award. The modernization delivers a new era of operational readiness, bringing a much-needed proficiency to the Warfighter.

"The ACMI upgrade redefines the future path of the P5 and P6 programs, providing a solid foundation to the advanced training environment," stated Paul Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "Proud to say, our amazing team went above and beyond, exceeded expectations by delivering the first kits ahead of schedule."

The cutting-edge System Security Upgrade (SSU) kits will revolutionize security by encrypting sensitive maneuvering data for a substantial portion of the U.S. Air Force P5 pod fleet. Protecting proprietary material and enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness across the globe has never been more crucial. The capability provides fully interoperable encrypted Time Space Position Information (TSPI) to the P5 CTS for 4th gen platforms at a more efficient cost to our customers.

Contact Information:

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Vice President - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-delivers-first-ever-encrypted-air-combat-maneuvering-instrumentation-ac-1030339

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.