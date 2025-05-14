Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Unveils Tethys Data Management Platform

Finanznachrichten News

A breakthrough in AI-driven data management for defense and intelligence missions

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in mission-ready software solutions for defense and intelligence, today announced the launch of Tethys, a powerful data management platform to deliver AI/ML-driven intelligence across complex and dynamic operational environments.

As the pace and complexity of mission demands grow, operators and analysts are inundated with volumes of unstructured data. Tethys simplifies and accelerates the data-to-decision timeline by intelligently ingesting, processing and distributing information, empowering mission-critical decisions at scale.

"Tethys answers the evolving challenge of turning raw data into mission-ready intelligence," said Paul Sartorius, VP and General Manager of CDI. "It streamlines complex workflows, automates processing, and ensures data gets where and when it's needed most."

AI-Driven. Scalable. Mission-Ready.

Kubernetes-based, Tethys is engineered for high scalability, fault tolerance, and intelligent resource orchestration. Defense and intelligence teams can seamlessly deploy and monitor AI/ML models, automate data workflows, and securely manage data movement across classified and unclassified domains.

Key platform capabilities include:

  • AI/ML Model Management: Centrally deploy, track and refine models in a single, intuitive interface.

  • Flexible Data Movement: Ingest and distribute heterogeneous data inputs-such as ELINT, SIGINT, and OSINT-and real-time routing to mission systems or storage layers.

  • Federated Data Access & Integration: Virtualize access to distributed data sources, enabling cross-domain insights without requiring data migration or schema standardization.

  • Three-Click Access: Streamlined UX ensures users can locate/process/retrieve high-priority data assets in three interactions.

Whether cloud, on-premises or disconnected edge environments, Tethys provides unmatched flexibility and performance, maintaining operational advantage regardless of infrastructure or connectivity constraints.

Built for the Modern Mission Landscape

Tethys is platform-agnostic and topology-neutral, accommodating various data sources, models and mission needs. Its intuitive UI offers complete pipeline observability, and zero-downtime-update ensures continuous operations during critical missions.

From special operations to enterprise-level intelligence environments, Tethys empowers users:

  • Faster insight generation

  • Reduced cognitive load

  • Improved mission planning/execution

  • Stronger integration across allied forces and systems

Tethys is available now as part of CDI's growing portfolio of defense software solutions, including TAKTICS, Unified Video+ and the HiPER Suite of GEOINT tools.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Vice President - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-unveils-tethys-data-management-platform-1026139

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
