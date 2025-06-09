Cubic Defense: Nuvotronics Launches StrataWorks Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Radio Frequency Design

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Nuvotronics, a leader in advanced Radio Frequency (RF) technology, announces the launch of the StrataWorks® platform, a web-based design solution that enables customers to rapidly create and customize PolyStrata®-based passive RF components. The first capability in the StrataWorks suite, StrataWorks® Filters, allows engineers to design high-performance, surface-mount RF filters with exceptional speed, precision, and flexibility.

"Our customers told us they needed a faster, more flexible, and cost-efficient way to create custom filters without sacrificing performance or reliability," said Scott Meller, General Manager, Nuvotronics. "With the StrataWorks design tool, users can go from concept to simulation in minutes, receiving quotes within 24 hours. These designs are ready for volume production with the quality and repeatability Nuvotronics is known for."

The StrataWorks platform streamlines the design and specification process for production of RF devices using the company's proprietary PolyStrata® microfabrication technology. The tool incorporates intelligent design rules that empower engineers with complete freedom to tailor components to their exact specifications, enabling true design innovation without compromise.

Production is equally efficient. Designs can be fabricated on Nuvotronics' regularly scheduled bi-monthly multi-user runs, delivering high-performance, surface-mountable components in as little as 12-16 weeks.

While the initial release focuses on filter design, the StrataWorks platform will expand to support a broad range of passive RF devices, allowing engineers to leverage PolyStrata technology across an even wider array of applications.

"We invite forward-thinking companies to explore StrataWorks and experience a faster, smarter path to RF innovation," Meller added. "With our platform, expert support, and scalable production, your custom designs are closer to reality than ever before."

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

About Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics delivers breakthrough radio frequency passive components enabled by our proprietary PolyStrata® technology. As a trusted leader in microelectronics, we offer fully integrated in-house design, manufacturing, and supply capabilities, enabling our customers to achieve exceptional performance at scale. Our products support a wide range of demanding markets, including Space Defense, Electronic Warfare, Test and Measurement, Satellite Communications and Terrestrial Communications Infrastructure. From discrete passive components to highly integrated multi-functional RF devices, our solutions provide ultra-low loss, high isolation, and robust power handling in compact, surface-mountable form factors. The precision of our PolyStrata manufacturing process ensures high-volume production with repeatable, reliable performance. Learn more at Nuvotronics.com.

