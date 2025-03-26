Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Bridge to Enduring Synthetic Training Environment Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems Multiple-Award Contract Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity

Providing a 20-Year History Supporting U.S. Army TESS Programs With Live Training Systems (LTS)

Cubic Defense has been awarded a 10-year multiple award IDIQ contract to support U.S. Army Program Executive Officer (PEO) Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI) TESS programs. The dual-lot program provides engineering and manufacturing for fielded and new TESS systems, supporting home-station training, the Combat Training Centers (CTC), and Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

TSAE Conducts HITS Demonstration - Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe (2024, 14 August)

TSAE conducts HITS demonstration. Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe. (2024, 14 August). GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY, Training Support Activity Europe. DVIDS.

"The BEST MAC program is a crucial element of Cubic's LTS-TESS product family and illustrates the U.S. Army's continued confidence in our ability to provide modular, interoperable and realistic Force-on-Force (FoF) training systems," stated Russell Marsh, President of Cubic Defense. "We have deployed over 180,000 TESS systems, showcasing our advanced technologies and scalable manufacturing capabilities in support of Warfighter readiness."

Under Lot 1, Cubic will compete for Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) systems engineering and manufacturing for deployed U.S. Army TESS systems. Under Lot 2, Cubic will compete on the procurement of new TESS systems to aid in the modernization of U.S. Army force structure as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for the Individual Weapon System (IWS) and Tactical Vehicle Systems (TVS) programs of record. Additionally, Lot 2 delivery orders will address FMS and Interim Contractor Support Services requirements globally for deployed TESS systems. Cubic is the prime contractor on active FMS and Foreign Military Funds (FMF) TESS programs worldwide.

"Cubic is continuously innovating and expanding TESS solutions to meet global FoF training missions," said Alicia Combs, Cubic's Ground Training Vice President and General Manager. "Since 2021, we have supported seven Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems (STE LTS) prototypes, adding new capabilities for direct and indirect fire engagements. We believe these mature solutions enhance the realism of FoF training and support the U.S. Army's evolving mission in multi-domain operations."

