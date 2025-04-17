Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
17.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Solutions for Marine Air-Ground Task Force Integration Across the Joint Force at Modern Day Marine 2025

Accelerating decision-making at every echelon

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing edge compute and networking, digital intelligence, and secure communications solutions, will showcase its portfolio of C5SIR solutions April 29 - May 1 at Modern Day Marine in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

"We invite this year's conference attendees to join us while we exhibit our portfolio of C5ISR edge solutions at Modern Day Marine," stated Paul Sartorius, VP and GM, Cubic Digital Intelligence. "Our showcase will demonstrate how we're enabling the Joint Forces to rapidly share, process, and fuse data in denied environments for enhanced situational awareness and accelerated decision making at every echelon."

The Modern Day Marine conference provides Cubic with an opportunity to gain insights into the U.S. Marine Corps' priorities and showcase customized solutions that effectively meet its command, control, and ISR requirements.

Visit Cubic at booth #1605 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

DTECH Edge Compute and Networking Platforms - Provides high-performance computing and high speed networking at the tactical edge, supporting multi-domain awareness and forward command and control. These platforms reduce signature, enhance sea control and sea denial and optimize maneuverability.

Digital Intelligence - Empowers warfighters and decision-makers with advanced ISR systems that seamlessly integrate with existing workflows. CDI offers end-to-end data management, from automatic ingestion to dissemination of actionable intelligence, delivering unmatched agility, accuracy and efficiency to ensure a decisive advantage.

Secure Communications Solutions - Resolves critical gaps in wideband connectivity and enables adaptive and resilient communications in contested environments with Multi-link, Multi-band, Multi-constellation HybridSATCOM, Software Defined Radios (SDR), Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Radios and Protected Waveforms.

To learn more about this event, visit Modern Day Marine | Cubic.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Ryan Romana
Sr. Account Supervisor - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



