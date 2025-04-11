Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded the Live Training, Ranges and Combat Training Centers Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity

Continuing to modernize combat readiness

Cubic Defense has been awarded an eight-year multiple award ID/IQ contract to support U.S. Army Program Executive Officer (PEO) Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI) programs. The LTRaC Multiple Award Contract (MAC) Lot 3 provides life-cycle product line management, engineering, and manufacturing for fielded and new instrumentation systems supporting live training ranges across the U.S. Army's home-stations and Combat Training Centers (CTCs).

Cubic's LTS-deployable IS in Australia, configured in a remote environment.

"Cubic's combined Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) and Instrumentation Systems (IS) family of systems provides the U.S. Army and our global partners the ability to conduct scalable Force on Force (FoF) training at the point of need, replicating the complex multi-domain environment required to achieve readiness," stated Russell Marsh, President of Cubic Defense. "Our IS solutions enable the ability to collect, analyze, and generate instrumented After Action Reviews (AARs), supporting the Warfighter's ability to train in preparation for their combat mission."

"The LTRaC program is critical to the U.S. Army's ability to conduct live FoF and force-on-target training at the point of need. Cubic's Live Training System (LTS) IS family of products provides Soldiers the ability to conduct instrumented live training, at scale, in any operational environment, facilitating the ability to conduct instrumented AARs," commented Alicia Combs, Cubic's Ground Training Vice President and General Manager. "The LTS-deployable IS system has supported home station training for the U.S. Army as the Home Station Instrumentation Training System (HITS) Program of Record (POR), in addition to supporting multiple Allied and Coalition partners."

Under LTRaC MAC Lot 3, Cubic will compete to provide complex life-cycle support activities for live training ranges and instrumentation systems. The program's scope includes Continuous Technology Refreshments (CTRs), modernization, studies, and developmental efforts for the CTCs, live fire ranges, HITS, Synthetic Training Environment-Live Training Systems (STE-LTS), and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Instrumentation System (JPMRC-IS). The program will include updates and engineering support for the U.S. Army Live Training Transformation (LTS) processes and standards.

