Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Names Tim Wilbourn as Senior Vice President of Support and Customer Success

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Wilbourn as the new Senior Vice President of Support and Customer Success. Mr. Wilbourn brings over a decade of expertise in customer experience and strategic leadership within the Software as a Service (SaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) sectors.

Over the course of 11 years at Ring Central, Tim established himself as a formidable leader in shaping customer engagement strategies and improving operational efficiencies. His previous role at RingCentral as Vice President of Customer Experience saw him executing pivotal strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

"Tim's appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and enhancing engagement with our customers," said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "His proven track record of driving transformation and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our award-winning software platform that is the best in the unified communications market."

"I am thrilled to join Crexendo and look forward to working with the team to build on the company's strong foundation of customer service excellence," stated Tim. "I am passionate about enhancing the customer experience and driving initiatives that foster long-term customer relationships and loyalty."

Tim is also a committed advocate for diversity and inclusion, having served as Vice President of WISE (Women in SaaS Empowerment) Employee Resource Group, where he championed initiatives to empower women to achieve their full professional potential.

Tim's role as SVP of Support and Customer Success will involve directing all facets of customer interaction at Crexendo to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction and engagement are achieved across all Crexendo divisions.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to (i) Tim's appointment being a testament to the commitment to delivering exceptional service and enhancing engagement with our customers; (ii) Tim's proven track record of driving transformation and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as the Company continues to innovate and grow the award-winning software platform that is the best in the unified communications market; (iii) Tim being thrilled to join Crexendo and working on the company's strong foundation of customer service excellence and (iv) being passionate about enhancing the customer experience and driving initiatives that foster long-term customer relationships and loyalty.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

