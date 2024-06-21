

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), a British publishing and exhibitions company, on Friday reported a strong operational performance for the five-month period.



For the period, the company registered an underlying revenue growth of 10.1 percent.



It delivered revenue of around 1.4 billion pounds for year to date, with a further approximately 1 billion pounds of subscriptions and exhibitor revenue committed and visible in 2024.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Informa reaffirmed its guidance, still expecting adjusted operating profit of 950 million pounds to 970 million pounds, with underlying revenue growth of high single digit, on revenue of 3.450 billion pounds to 3.500 billion pounds.



