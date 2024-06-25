Senzime granted new European TetraGraph system patent

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ.) announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a new patent protecting unique capabilities of the Senzime TetraGraph system.

Every year, approximately 100 million patients receive neuromuscular blocking drugs as part of anesthesia to facilitate endotracheal intubation and optimize surgical conditions. Recent guidelines recommend that these patients shall be monitored by a quantitative neuromuscular monitor to ensure patient safety, and it is crucial that such monitors are not affected by periodic noise disturbances in the operating room.



The new European patent protects the TetraGraph system's unique noise-cancelling features. The integrated technology optimizes electromyography (EMG)-based signal quality by mitigating disturbances from external, periodic noises that may be present in an operating room. This improvement ensures accurate indications, personalized drug dosing, precise timing of extubation, and more.



"Senzime continues to drive strategic innovation with the mission of safeguarding every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery. This new patent further strengthens our competitive edge and underscores our leadership in precision-based based patient monitoring in the operating room", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime



The TetraGraph system, a state-of-the-art quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solution, is used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology enables anesthesiologists to accurately determine the appropriate dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists and to help identify when patients have safely recovered after surgery.



Senzime's comprehensive patent portfolio now includes more than 90 patents related to its products and technologies, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and patient safety.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime granted new European TetraGraph system patent

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on accesswire.com