

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the phase II/III SKYSCRAPER-06 study, evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy versus pembrolizumab and chemotherapy as an initial treatment for people with previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, did not meet its primary endpoints of progression-free survival at its primary analysis with a hazard ratio of 1.27 and overall survival at its first interim analysis with a hazard ratio of 1.33, which was immature. The company intends to halt the study due to reduced efficacy compared to the comparator arm.



Based on the results, the company will evaluate any relevant changes needed to the ongoing tiragolumab programme.



