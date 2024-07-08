The "Finland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Finland Data Center Market was valued at USD 418 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 29.12%.

Finland's data center market is ideal for development due to its low latency connectivity, high-speed data networks, political stability, and dependable power grid. Finland has been witnessing increased investments from colocation and hyperscale data center providers, contributing to the growth of the Finland data center market.

Finland is increasingly investing in renewable energy. Data center operators are procuring renewable energy for their data centers to achieve their sustainability goals. By 2035, the country will use renewable energy to meet its carbon neutrality goals.

Cloud service providers will likely enter Finland with new data center regions. Operators like Microsoft plan to build a data center region in Finland. Finland plans to move most public and private sector workloads to the cloud.

Investing in Finland's tech market can be profitable due to its growing digital infrastructure. The Finland data center market hosts approximately 20 facilities, making it attractive for colocation and enterprise data centers. The government's investments in 5G technology and Artificial Intelligence through initiatives like the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence (FCAI) demonstrate a commitment to technological advancements.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key colocation investors in the Finland data center market include Equinix, Elisa, Ficolo, Telia Finland, Herman IT, atNorth, and others.

The Finland data center market has a strong presence from global support infrastructure vendors such as ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and STULZ. This has resulted in heightened competitiveness in the infrastructure offerings and solutions available.

The Finland data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating, including Fluor Corporation, AFRY, Granlund Group, and others, offering their services. For instance, Kirby Engineering Group was involved in constructing a hyperscale data center in Hamina, Finland.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Helsinki Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Helsinki Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Finland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers Economizers Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core Shell Development Installation Commissioning Services Engineering Building Design Fire Detection Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I Tier II Tier III Tier IV



VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers ATOS Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Juniper Networks NEC Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors Afry Fluor Corporation Granlund Group Kirby Engineering Group Parviainen Arkkitehdit RED Ramboll Royal HaskoningDHV

Support Infrastructure Providers ABB Airedale Caterpillar Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton HITEC Power Protection Legrand Rittal Schneider Electric STULZ Trane Vertiv

Data Center Investors Elisa Equinix Google Herman IT Telia Finland Verna Global

New Entrants atNorth Hyperco Microsoft STORESPEED



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Finland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Finland during 2024-2029?

What is the growth rate of the Finland data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Finland?

What factors are driving the Finland data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Finland data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $418 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1937 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.1% Regions Covered Finland

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Finland

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 20+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

2. Investment Opportunities in Finland

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Finland Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the Finland

2.3. Digital Data in Finland

2.4. Competitiveness Digital Rankings

2.5. Investment by Area

2.6. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in Finland

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the Finland

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) ADD-Ons

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size Forecast

5.4. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.5. General Construction Services: Market Size Forecast

6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV

7. Key Market Participants

7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Construction Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors

7.5. New Entrants

