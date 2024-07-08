Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
08.07.24
09:06 Uhr
3,750 Euro
-0,070
-1,83 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6903,91518:43
Dow Jones News
08.07.2024 18:16 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services 
08-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 8, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leader in designing and manufacturing 
high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces the appointment of Daniel Ciz as the Director of 
Administrative and Financial Services. 
 
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Ciz to 2CRSi. An economist engineer, Daniel graduated from École 
des Mines in Ostrava (Czech Republic) in 1997. In 1998, he completed a postgraduate program sponsored by the École des 
Mines of Paris, the École des Ponts et Chaussées, the Collège des Ingénieurs, and Sciences Po Paris. 
Daniel Ciz brings with him over 20 years of experience with prestigious international groups such as Honeywell, 
Carrefour, and FM Logistic. During his 15 years as Financial Director, the FM Logistic group saw its revenue grow from 
400 million to 1713 million euros and its workforce increase from 9500 to 28000 employees. 
Thanks to his exceptional career, Daniel Ciz possesses extensive expertise in financial management and organizational 
transformation, demonstrating his ability to carry a strategic vision in complex economic environments. 
Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and CEO of 2CRSi, comments on this appointment: "As our Group experiences unprecedented 
growth due to global demand for our AI-dedicated equipment and services, I am particularly pleased to welcome Daniel to 
our team. I am convinced that his experience and human qualities will enhance our ability to transform our organization 
to seize all market opportunities and successfully steer our financial performance trajectory. With over 90% of our 
revenue now generated outside of France, limiting our exposure to changes in the national context, his international 
experience will be a decisive asset in achieving our ambitions. 
This appointment reflects our commitment to continuously strengthening our leadership team to support our growth and 
strategic positioning in the global market. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, 
eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now 
markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since 
June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
           Seitosei.Actifin            Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay           Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication        Senior Marketing Executive 
Communication                        michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
           foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                     01 56 88 11 14 
           01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1941743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1941743 08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941743&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.