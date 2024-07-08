DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services 08-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services Strasbourg (France), July 8, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces the appointment of Daniel Ciz as the Director of Administrative and Financial Services. We are delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Ciz to 2CRSi. An economist engineer, Daniel graduated from École des Mines in Ostrava (Czech Republic) in 1997. In 1998, he completed a postgraduate program sponsored by the École des Mines of Paris, the École des Ponts et Chaussées, the Collège des Ingénieurs, and Sciences Po Paris. Daniel Ciz brings with him over 20 years of experience with prestigious international groups such as Honeywell, Carrefour, and FM Logistic. During his 15 years as Financial Director, the FM Logistic group saw its revenue grow from 400 million to 1713 million euros and its workforce increase from 9500 to 28000 employees. Thanks to his exceptional career, Daniel Ciz possesses extensive expertise in financial management and organizational transformation, demonstrating his ability to carry a strategic vision in complex economic environments. Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and CEO of 2CRSi, comments on this appointment: "As our Group experiences unprecedented growth due to global demand for our AI-dedicated equipment and services, I am particularly pleased to welcome Daniel to our team. I am convinced that his experience and human qualities will enhance our ability to transform our organization to seize all market opportunities and successfully steer our financial performance trajectory. With over 90% of our revenue now generated outside of France, limiting our exposure to changes in the national context, his international experience will be a decisive asset in achieving our ambitions. This appointment reflects our commitment to continuously strengthening our leadership team to support our growth and strategic positioning in the global market. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Senior Marketing Executive Communication michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi names Daniel Ciz

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1941743 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1941743 08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941743&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)