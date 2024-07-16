CCHTagetik solution again secures 100% recommended customer rating

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announced that its AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform has again been named Premier Leader in BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix. In addition to earning the matrix's top ranking, CCH Tagetik also achieved a 100% recommended customer rating for the second consecutive year.

Financial, Operational and Strategic Performance Management are brought together by BPM Partners in a single report, via its Vendor Landscape Matrix. The report uniquely combines analyst commentary, capability details, a Quick Facts box with an Overall Satisfaction rating and Recommendation Rate, comparative customer satisfaction charts across 15 attributes, and comparative vendor pricing tables.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said: "We are committed to product excellence and innovation, and we are honored that CCH Tagetik has been acknowledged as a Premier Leader for the second year running. We focus on anticipating emerging market trends and responding with solutions that support customers' current and future needs across business performance and transformation, strategic risk management and regulatory and ESG reporting."

The 2024 BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix notes CCH Tagetik's recently launched AI-powered capabilities, including Ask AI, its GenAI ally, which enables users to receive real-time, visual responses to text- and voice-based natural language queries. This first-to-market AI innovation complements a robust CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform offering, and reinforces Wolters Kluwer's commitment to investing in AI to drive the continued digital transformation of the Office of the CFO.

Craig Schiff, President and CEO at BPM Partners, said: "Wolters Kluwer's high customer satisfaction scores, the comprehensive nature of its CCH Tagetik platform, and its commitment to continually investing in AI to drive the continued digital transformation of the Office of the CFO, all contribute to its back-to-back ranking as Premier Leader in our Vendor Landscape Matrix."

CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

