Medical Care Technologies, Inc.: MDCE / Infinite Auctions Announces Rising Auction Results with Over $250,000 in Sales at 2024 Summer Premier Auction, Showcasing Robust Demand

Next Auction Slated for October 2024

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Infinite Auctions is thrilled to announce the results of their latest auction, the 2024 Summer Premier Auction, which achieved over $250,000 in sales. This rebound performance highlights the strong demand for high-quality photo matched game-used memorabilia.

"We are delighted with the success of our 2024 Summer Premier Auction," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE / Infinite Auctions. "Surpassing the $250,000 mark is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We look forward to continuing this momentum as we prepare for our next auction in October."

In anticipation of the upcoming October auction, MDCE / Infinite Auctions has already secured consignments, promising another exciting selection of items. The early consignments highlight the confidence and trust consignors place in the company's ability to deliver exceptional results.

Additionally, our media ads for the 2024 Summer Premier Auction reached a stunning 19 million viewers, dramatically increasing our number of registered users. This surge in engagement will inherently increase the possibility of higher realized results at auction, and more potential consignments, which could increase company revenue.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning and private sale of game-worn sports memorabilia.

We will issue another press release related to the public vehicle MDCE in the coming weeks.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

Contact Information:

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

https://twitter.com/bidsellconsign

info@infiniteauctions.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

1- 480-645-0750

info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com