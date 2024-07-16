Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.07.2024 17:50 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.: MDCE / Infinite Auctions Announces Rising Auction Results with Over $250,000 in Sales at 2024 Summer Premier Auction, Showcasing Robust Demand

Next Auction Slated for October 2024

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Infinite Auctions is thrilled to announce the results of their latest auction, the 2024 Summer Premier Auction, which achieved over $250,000 in sales. This rebound performance highlights the strong demand for high-quality photo matched game-used memorabilia.

"We are delighted with the success of our 2024 Summer Premier Auction," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE / Infinite Auctions. "Surpassing the $250,000 mark is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We look forward to continuing this momentum as we prepare for our next auction in October."

In anticipation of the upcoming October auction, MDCE / Infinite Auctions has already secured consignments, promising another exciting selection of items. The early consignments highlight the confidence and trust consignors place in the company's ability to deliver exceptional results.

Additionally, our media ads for the 2024 Summer Premier Auction reached a stunning 19 million viewers, dramatically increasing our number of registered users. This surge in engagement will inherently increase the possibility of higher realized results at auction, and more potential consignments, which could increase company revenue.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.
Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning and private sale of game-worn sports memorabilia.

We will issue another press release related to the public vehicle MDCE in the coming weeks.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.
Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

Contact Information:
https://www.infiniteauctions.com
https://twitter.com/bidsellconsign
info@infiniteauctions.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:
Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC
1- 480-645-0750
info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.