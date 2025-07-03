Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's RGU Explodes in Popularity, Patent Pending Status Weeks Away

Viral demand for Real Game Used's AI authentication drives record submission volume as the company advances toward patent pending status and expands partnerships with major entertainment auction brands.

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU), is experiencing an unprecedented surge in submissions due to viral demand following a series of high-profile AI-driven photo match discoveries.

Meanwhile, RGU's U.S. utility patent application has officially passed Stage One review, with formal patent pending status expected within the next 3 weeks. This milestone validates the unique nature of RGU's AI tech arsenal and positions it as a leading innovator in the field of memorabilia authentication.

"We are directly challenging the weaknesses of legacy authentication firms by offering collectors what they deserve: transparency, accountability and indisputable visual proof," said a company CEO, Marshall Perkins.
"We're making it plain for the Collectors without the Politics-Real Game Used is the most advanced, and forward-thinking solution in the space. We are not just another opinion. We 're fair and we are evidence-based."

RGU's disruptive approach includes a scalable AI photo-matching system that detects and verifies minute jersey and equipment details with unmatched clarity and confidence. As a result, RGU is rapidly becoming the go-to option for collectors seeking investment-grade verification and institutional legitimacy.

In addition to growing public demand, RGU continues to build powerful strategic alliances as the company has recently expanded its working relationships with major auction platforms.

For more information or to submit an item for authentication, visit www.RealGameUsed.com.

Contact:

Media Relations
Real Game Used (a subsidiary of MDCE)
info@realgameused.com
www.realgameused.com

Website Information:

www.realgameused.com
www.mdcestock.com
CEO Profile www.marshallperkins.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-rgu-explodes-in-popularity-patent-pending-status-weeks-away-1045545

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
