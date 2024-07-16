Globant to Accelerate Customers' Efficient Cloud Migration through RISE with SAP on AWS

The companies will provide increased support for customers moving their SAP applications to the cloud

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers leverage RISE with SAP to modernize their on-premise SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) and migrate to the cloud. The announcement was revealed at the SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando.

Harnessing real-time data and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to process and derive critical business insights has become more essential than ever before for companies looking to improve their resiliency, boost efficiency, make better decisions, and future-proof their business. The first step for many companies looking to unlock these benefits, however, is undergoing a secure migration from their on-premise ERPs to the cloud. Globant and AWS are helping their joint customers leverage RISE with SAP - a managed cloud offering of solutions, infrastructure, and services - to streamline migration of their legacy SAP ERP to AWS with more speed and confidence.

"AWS and SAP are both innovative leaders in the digitization space, and their technology solutions have helped many of our customers unlock a new level of business success," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Through our longstanding relationships with both AWS and SAP, we have developed essential knowledge of and deep expertise in both companies' solutions, and are uniquely positioned to assist customers in implementing these end-to-end solutions to complete their migration to the cloud."

As a close collaborator of AWS since 2011, Globant helps deliver innovative solutions across various AWS technologies such as cloud strategy, migration and modernization, advanced data analytics, product innovation, and cloud engineering services. With a global presence and profound expertise in cloud technologies and business strategy, Globant has garnered significant achievements, including achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). For more information on Globant's offerings with AWS, please click here .

"Securely migrating to the cloud can be an intimidating and time-consuming process for any business. We are confident that with the power of RISE with SAP - matched with partners like Globant that have the expertise to accelerate a smooth migration - more businesses will be able to leverage and scale the cloud than ever before," said Leandro Estanga, Chief Partner Officer for Latin America at SAP. "This offers them valuable advantages in a competitive and rapidly evolving market."

Globant's Studio for SAP technologies offers a full array of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) accelerators and AI solutions, alongside end-to-end strategic services, to help its clients realize swift returns from their SAP investment. The Studio contains many professionals with SAP expertise with 10 Delivery & Solution Centers strategically located around the world. With more than 20 years of SAP platform experience, today, Globant is an SAP AppHaus Partner, an SAP Innovation Award Finalist, and an SAP partner with an Expert competency for SAP BTP. For more information on Globant's Studio for SAP technologies, please click here .

