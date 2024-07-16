Appointments of Mrs. Marie Cros, Mrs. Aurélie Picart and Mrs. Florence Triou-Teixeira as independent Directors

Appointment of Shinichi Ban as director to replace Mr. Kosuke Nakajima, who resigned due to a change of position within Mitsui Co., Ltd.

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the appointment of three new independent Directors: Marie Cros, Florence Triou Teixeira and Aurélie Picart as well as the ratification of the co-optation of Ban Shinichi, as director.

After an in-depth examination of the applications submitted for its approval, the Board of Directors decided to appoint three new independent Directors at the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2024: Madame Marie Cros, Madame Aurélie Picart and Mrs. Florence Triou-Teixeira.

These appointments, in line with the diversity policy of the Board of Directors, will complement the expertise of the Board and maintain the proportion of independent directors. The professional background of these 5 new members of the Board of Directors is presented hereafter:

Marie Cros, a graduate of INP Grenoble Phelma and holder of an administrator certificate from EM Lyon, began her career at Alstom in 1999. She held various positions there before becoming financial director at the headquarters in Saint -Wow. In 2017, she was appointed Vice-President Finance, then administrative and financial director of BDR Thermea France in 2020. In December 2023, she joined Idverde as administrative and financial director for France, continuing her career in the ecological transition.

Aurélie Picart, graduate of the Polytechnic School (2002), the Corps des Mines and the University of Cambridge (Mphil- 2007), began her career in France as economic advisor to the Prefect of the Midi-Pyrénées region (2008-2010), then deputy regional director of DIRECCTE Midi-Pyrénées (2010-2012) where she merged economic and employment services. In 2012, she joined ACTIA, a mid-sized industrial company which designs and produces electronic solutions for transport. She was part of the Management Committee as Director of the Development Business Unit (including electric mobility and electronics production activities) and then Innovation Director. At the end of 2018, she took charge, upon its creation, of the Strategic Committee for the New Energy Systems Industry Sector, initiated by EDF, Engie, TotalEnergies and Schneider Electric and the French Government. It develops the dynamic in close collaboration with the various ministries concerned around a strategic roadmap (sector contract) for the energy transition industry in France, which is regularly updated and signed by manufacturers, Ministers and unions. The next one will be signed in 2024.

Florence TRIOU-TEIXEIRA, a graduate of ESCP Europe, began her career at Rhône-Poulenc as an internal auditor then became Consolidation, Organization and Accounting Methods Manager. In 1994, she was appointed Director of Financial Communications for the chemical and pharmaceutical group. In 1996 she joined Saint Gobain and held the position of Director of Financial Communications for the Group for 17 years. In 2013 she was appointed Deputy Director of Marketing and Director of Strategic Marketing for the Group. She developed commercial synergies by country between the Group's different BUs, set up digital marketing and developed collaborative projects linked to startups (via incubators). Since 2017, she has been Managing Director France and Director of digital and multi-brand transformation of Saint Gobain Plafonds. She is also an expert judge for MassChallenge, a Swiss start-up development platform in Switzerland.

Having changed position within Mitsui Co., Ltd., Mr. Kosuke Nakajima resigned from his mandate as Director with effect from January 1, 2024. The Board of Directors, at its meeting on December 14, 2023, decided to co-opt Mr. Shinichi Ban, for the duration of the remaining term of office of Mr. Kosuke Nakajima (i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the accounts closed on December 31, 2024). A Japanese national, Mr. Shinichi Ban has solid experience at Mitsui Co., Ltd in the mobility industry sector. He joined the Board of Directors on January 1, 2024.

Shinichi Ban holds a master's degree in environmental science from the University of Tsukuba, Japan. He joined Mitsui Co. in 2000. He has 24 years of experience with Mitsui Co, Ltd, one of the largest investment and trading companies, in the areas of mobility and infrastructure projects. After holding various positions within Mitsui Co. Ltd, he is now general manager of the Battery Solutions department of the Sustainability Impact division of the Energy Solutions business unit of Mitsui Co. Ltd.

