StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim Report April - June 2024

Financial highlights Q2 2024

Net revenue 1,744 (1,812) MSEK, a decline of -4 percent

Organic net revenue decline of -4 percent

Adjusted EBITDAC of 505 (516) MSEK, a decline of -2 percent, Adj EBITDAC margin of 29 (28) percent

Capitalization of product development amounted to 152 (192) MSEK, 9 (11) percent in relation to net revenue

EBIT 253 (275) MSEK, a decline of -8 percent

Net result of -107 (-54) MSEK

Free cash flow last 12 months of 737 (969) MSEK

Total net debt, including cash earnout for next 12 months, of 5,022 (5,130) MSEK

Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for next 12 months, pro forma was 2.15x (1.91x)

Cash position of 895 (874) MSEK and 1,519 (2,262) MSEK of undrawn credit facilities

"Stillfront's net revenue amounted to 1,744 MSEK in the second quarter, in line with the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDAC amounted to 505 MSEK during the quarter, representing an adjusted EBITDAC margin of 29 percent. During the past 18 months, Stillfront has taken several measures to increase efficiency and lower costs across the group. Staff costs were down by -12 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, as we have delivered on our promise to reduce capex spending and address the cost-base of underperforming studios. This, in combination with gross margin improvements and lower user acquisition levels compared to the past two quarters led to the highest adjusted EBITDAC margin in the quarter that Stillfront has had in three years."

Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront

Key figures



MSEK 2024 2023 2024 2023 Last 12

months 2023

Apr-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Jun

Jan-Dec Bookings 1,737 1,810 3,479 3,555 6,882 6,958 Deferred revenue 7 2 4 15 14 24 Net revenue 1,744 1,812 3,483 3,570 6,895 6,982 EBIT 253 275 370 489 635 754 EBITDA 649 695 1,148 1,315 2,246 2,413 Items affecting comparability, EBITDA -8 -13 -25 -32 -89 -96 Adjusted EBITDA 657 708 1,173 1,348 2,335 2,510 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 38 39 34 38 34 36 Capitalization of product development 152 192 310 417 698 805 Adjusted EBITDAC 505 516 863 931 1,637 1,705 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 29 28 25 26 24 24 Profit before tax -65 3 -68 110 -23 156 Net result -107 -54 -117 7 -112 12 Number of employees 1,346 1,498 1,346 1,498 1,346 1,401 Adjusted leverage ratio, pro forma, x 1.93 1.64 1.93 1.64 1.93 1.64 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout payments, pro forma, x 2.15 1.91 2.15 1.91 2.15 1.84 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK -0.22 -0.11 -0.24 0.00 -0.23 0.01 Earnings per share diluted, SEK -0.22 -0.11 -0.24 0.00 -0.23 0.01

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by almost 50 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

