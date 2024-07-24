Cubic Defense: Cubic Collaborates in DARPA's ACE Program

Training Next-Generation Air Combat AI

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, is honored to be part of the distinguished team of academia, government, and private industry partners collaborating in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program.



Cubic's SLATE Pods Seen on Both Aircraft

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall flies in the X-62 VISTA in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 2 (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales).

Utilizing a specially modified F-16 equipped with autonomous AI control known as the X-62A or VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft), the DARPA ACE program strives to increase trust in combat autonomy by using human-machine collaborative dogfighting as its challenge problem. The program increases realism to measure, increase and predict human trust during combat autonomy performance - creating safer and more reliable applications for defense and commercial aircraft.

"The potential for autonomous air-to-air combat has been imaginable for decades, but the reality has remained a distant dream up until now. In 2023, the X-62A broke one of the most significant barriers in combat aviation. This is a transformational moment, all made possible by breakthrough accomplishments of the X-62A ACE team," said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.

To generate optimum follow-on maneuvering in real-world conditions, the X-62A's AI engine integrated high-fidelity Time Space Position Information (TSPI) from Cubic's SLATE (Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment) system. With SLATE equipped on both the X-62A and the piloted F-16, the program achieved the first-ever in-air tests of AI algorithms autonomously flying within-visual-range combat scenarios against a human-flown F-16.

"The ACE program embodies state-of-the-art technology with a modern, complex use case to solve real-world problems at an exponential rate," said Paul K. Averna, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "In addition to TSPI data, SLATE injects synthetic entities and computer-generated forces into operational scenarios - bringing the realistic pacing of multi-domain, high-end threat environments to the live cockpits and operator consoles. Tomorrow's fight will be different; our Joint and Coalition operators deserve a fully vetted system that ensures combat readiness today and in the future with AI-enabled platforms."

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive (LVC) and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit Advanced Training Environment | Cubic.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque

Account Director - Touchdown PR

cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on newswire.com.