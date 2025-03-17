Cubic Corporation CEO Stevan Slijepcevic Named Chairman of the Board

Cubic Corporation announced that Mac Curtis will retire as Chairman of the Board, effective today. Stevan Slijepcevic, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cubic since January 2022, will assume the additional role of Chairman of the Board. The move reflects Cubic's commitment to continuity and strategic growth under Slijepcevic's leadership.

"I want to sincerely thank Mac for his guidance and dedication to Cubic. His leadership and foresight have been instrumental in positioning the company for long-term success," said Slijepcevic. "As we move forward, I am honored to take on this expanded role and remain focused on driving innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to our customers. Our board will continue to help strengthen Cubic's competitive position and allow us to capitalize on market opportunities in both transportation and defense."

"It has been an honor to serve as Cubic's Chairman and to work alongside such a talented team," said Curtis. "I have full confidence in Steve's ability to lead Cubic into its next chapter. His vision, experience, and commitment to innovation make him the right leader to continue driving the company forward."

Since becoming CEO, Slijepcevic has led Cubic's strategic transformation, strengthening its core businesses and driving efficiency across the organization. Under his leadership, Cubic has reinforced its presence in the transportation and defense industries, secured key contracts, and positioned itself for continued growth.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation is a global technology company founded in 1951. Cubic operates two main divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), which partners with transit agencies to deliver seamless, integrated mobility solutions, and Cubic's portfolio of businesses serving the Defense and Intelligence markets, which equips customers with assured data access, digital intelligence, and operational readiness solutions. Committed to innovation, integrity, and collaboration, Cubic strives to solve complex challenges in transportation and defense, improving lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.cubic.com .

Contact Information

Alyssa Pallotti

Vice President

cubic@touchdownpr.com

512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Corporation

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire