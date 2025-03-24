Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Unveils Industry-Leading Vector Tile Delivery for TAK Users

Fast, interactive and data-rich mapping for real-time mission intelligence

Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and advanced full-motion video (FMV) solutions, announces the launch of its vector tile delivery system for the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) ecosystem.

CDI's new platform, delivered through the TAKTICS dissemination system, streamlines access to vector tiles from multiple vendors, while providing direct access to mission-critical data. The capability ensures rapid, seamless and scalable geospatial data dissemination for TAK users worldwide, allowing them to quickly locate, retrieve and download the information they need with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

"Our capability represents a major leap forward in delivering next-generation geospatial intelligence to TAK users," said Paul Sartorius, VP & General Manager at Cubic Digital Intelligence. "We deliver fast, accurate and interactive data visualization, from sensor-to-shooter, enabling warfighters and intelligence professionals to make decisions anywhere, anytime."

Key Benefits:

Seamless TAK Integration - Built for interoperability, the platform delivers instant access to vector tiles without time-intensive conversions or raster-based overlays.

Optimized for Performance - Unlike traditional hybrid tile approaches, the client-side rendered vectors reduce processing loads while delivering high-fidelity, interactive maps in both 2D and 3D TAK clients.

Scalable and Future-Proof - Supporting multi-vendor data sources, the platform ensures users always have access to the most up-to-date and relevant geospatial information, with no need for reprocessing or additional hardware investments.

Advancing Mission-Critical Geospatial Solutions

Vector tile solutions further enhance our commitment to delivering superior GEOINT dissemination tools that empower defense and intelligence operators with real-time, high-performance geospatial data. By eliminating the inefficiencies of burnt-in rasterization, CDI ensures TAK users can access, interact with and manipulate geospatial intelligence with unprecedented flexibility and clarity.

To learn more: Cubic Digital Intelligence.

About Cubic

Cubic delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying daily journeys and defense capabilities that promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. Mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence

Cubic Digital Intelligence, a division of Cubic Corporation, is a leading provider of advanced software technologies for defense and intelligence operations. With decades of expertise in geospatial data dissemination, video management and mission-critical systems, CDI empowers organizations to make informed decisions when it matters most. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit Cubic Digital Intelligence

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Ryan Romana

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com







SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire