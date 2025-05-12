Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Expands TAKTICS Platform With New Intelligence Feeds for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Finanznachrichten News

Delivering powerful radio frequency (RF) intelligence directly to the tactical edge

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in geospatial and full-motion video software solutions, has announced the integration of advanced RF data and analytics from HawkEye 360 into its TAKTICS platform. These capabilities provide mission-critical insights directly to Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) users, strengthening decision-making at the tactical edge.

"This integration reflects our commitment to delivering powerful, real-time intelligence tools that support the operational needs of modern defense missions," said Paul Sartorius, VP and General Manager at CDI. "By adding these advanced RF analytics to TAKTICS, we're giving users the ability to act faster, with greater precision and context."

TAKTICS is a trusted, web-based hub that rapidly delivers geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data to users operating in time-sensitive and bandwidth-constrained environments. With the addition of HawkEye 360's advanced RF data and analytics, TAKTICS now offers enriched intelligence derived from space-based RF signal detections, streamlining access to high-value insights through a single, integrated platform.

Enhanced Domain Awareness

HawkEye 360's RF geolocation data enhances situational understanding across land and maritime environments by continuously detecting and analyzing emissions from signals of interest. This data supports daily updates to the TAKTICS platform and enables users to identify strategic threats without needing access to classified sources. By providing only the most relevant detections, it supports tip-and-cue workflows that allow analysts to efficiently direct additional sensors, such as EO or SAR, for further investigation. The result is persistent, unclassified insight that reduces analyst workload and strengthens mission planning in high-risk and contested areas.

A Unified Tactical Picture

Through these integrations, TAKTICS continues to evolve as a comprehensive intelligence dissemination platform, enabling secure access to critical GEOINT and RF-derived intelligence across desktop and mobile environments.

With TAKTICS, CDI reinforces its mission to get the right data to the right place at the right time - empowering tactical edge users with superior situational awareness, mission planning, and execution capabilities.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Vice President - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-expands-takticstm-platform-with-new-intelligence-f-1026140

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.