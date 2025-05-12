Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Expands TAKTICS Platform With New Intelligence Feeds for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Delivering powerful radio frequency (RF) intelligence directly to the tactical edge

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leader in geospatial and full-motion video software solutions, has announced the integration of advanced RF data and analytics from HawkEye 360 into its TAKTICS platform. These capabilities provide mission-critical insights directly to Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) users, strengthening decision-making at the tactical edge.

"This integration reflects our commitment to delivering powerful, real-time intelligence tools that support the operational needs of modern defense missions," said Paul Sartorius, VP and General Manager at CDI. "By adding these advanced RF analytics to TAKTICS, we're giving users the ability to act faster, with greater precision and context."

TAKTICS is a trusted, web-based hub that rapidly delivers geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) data to users operating in time-sensitive and bandwidth-constrained environments. With the addition of HawkEye 360's advanced RF data and analytics, TAKTICS now offers enriched intelligence derived from space-based RF signal detections, streamlining access to high-value insights through a single, integrated platform.

Enhanced Domain Awareness

HawkEye 360's RF geolocation data enhances situational understanding across land and maritime environments by continuously detecting and analyzing emissions from signals of interest. This data supports daily updates to the TAKTICS platform and enables users to identify strategic threats without needing access to classified sources. By providing only the most relevant detections, it supports tip-and-cue workflows that allow analysts to efficiently direct additional sensors, such as EO or SAR, for further investigation. The result is persistent, unclassified insight that reduces analyst workload and strengthens mission planning in high-risk and contested areas.

A Unified Tactical Picture

Through these integrations, TAKTICS continues to evolve as a comprehensive intelligence dissemination platform, enabling secure access to critical GEOINT and RF-derived intelligence across desktop and mobile environments.

With TAKTICS, CDI reinforces its mission to get the right data to the right place at the right time - empowering tactical edge users with superior situational awareness, mission planning, and execution capabilities.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque

Vice President - Touchdown PR

cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

512.599.4015



SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-expands-takticstm-platform-with-new-intelligence-f-1026140