Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH, Launch Vocality Rugged Operations Kit at the International Wireless Communications Expo

Revolutionizing first responder communications with a rugged, all-in-one solution

Cubic DTECH announces the launch of VROK, a new product designed to enhance unified communications for first responders. The launch will take place at the IWCE from March 17-20 at the Las Vegas, Nevada Convention Center.

"VROK underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering first responders with swift and seamless multi-agency communication capabilities," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "The integrated battery-backed power supply and support for cellular and satellite connectivity enables communication in areas not usually accessible with Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks."

Designed with durability in mind, this single-case, battery-backed RoIP solution allows first responders to establish unified communications across LMR networks, third-party dispatch solutions, and Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTToC) services in remote, power-constrained environments. With the Vocality RoIP at its heart, VROK is approved for use on all major North American cellular networks and supports over 4000 LMR device types. It is also compatible with popular PTToC apps and dispatch console solutions.

VROK establishes unified communications locally across multiple agencies and technologies or deploys further and faster afield with the integrated LTE or a satellite uplink to cloud services, remote locations, or a central control room.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

