The event will equip B2B marketing and sales leaders with actionable insights to embrace genAI and transform their revenue processes to maximise buyer value

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit EMEA event being held in London and digitally on October 7-9, 2024. This year, B2B marketing and sales leaders are navigating several headwinds, including economic uncertainty, shifting buyer behaviours, and evolving customer expectations.

At B2B Summit EMEA, marketing and sales leaders will explore new research, models, and insights to drive growth in an ever-evolving, competitive market. With modern B2B buyers controlling their own buying journeys, the event will showcase research and include interactive sessions that will help organisations align their marketing, sales, and customer success teams around buyer and customer needs, and implement revenue process transformation. Additionally, B2B leaders will learn how to optimise their go-to-market performance by harnessing human and AI capabilities.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

Beyond The Breaking Point: It's Time For A Revenue Transformation. This keynote will reveal why customers can no longer be an afterthought to revenue strategy and detail how leaders can transform their mindsets, practices, and culture to achieve results.

Human AI: Reinventing The B2B Buying Experience. In this keynote, leaders will learn how to adjust marketing and sales strategies as products and processes become more intelligent.

Accelerate Growth With A Customer-Obsessed Strategy. This session will explore best practices for co-creating an actionable customer-obsessed growth strategy.

The Future Of B2B Buyer Interaction. Learn about the rapidly changing AI capabilities that are impacting B2B engagement both good and bad.

Your MQL Addiction Costs You Millions. In this session, leaders will learn how moving to buying groups and opportunities improves conversion rates across the revenue process, driving efficiency of marketing and sales.

Forrester will also celebrate its B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Award winners to recognise organisations that have had outstanding achievements in marketing and sales functions to drive revenue growth. In-person attendees in London can access all sponsors and onsite content, including facilitated discussions and special sessions such as the Executive Leadership Exchange and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors, via the event platform.

"European B2B leaders are poised on the brink of a tumultuous year," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "Amidst the challenges of sluggish economic expansion and uncertain geopolitical climates, they are tasked with navigating the evolving demands of an empowered buying group, the rapid expansion of AI, and the onset of fresh European regulations. At B2B Summit EMEA, marketing and sales leaders will gain invaluable insights and hear from their peers on topics including how to transform revenue processes, leveraging data, and harnessing AI to unlock new possibilities, foster trust, and propel sustainable revenue growth."

