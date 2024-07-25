Ronn Inc. Announces Completion of the latest PCAOB Audits

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Ronn Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN),

Congratulations to Ronn Inc. on the successful completion of the comprehensive PCAOB financial audit as the company moves to full reporting and an S-1 filing.

We have indeed met a significant milestone for the company.CEO Ronn Ford highlighted the importance of this accomplishment in making Ronn Inc. more transparent and attractive to investors. He stated :

"This step demonstrates the company's commitment to growth, integrity, and shareholder value as we continue to work towards our goals. By integrating the financials into the soon S-1 filing, Ronn Inc. is expecting to become fully reporting with an uplist to a higher exchange when the SEC and markets allow.

By transitioning to a higher exchange, Ronn Inc. aims to broaden its investor base, increase market visibility, and provide greater liquidity for its shareholders."

**About Ronn Inc.:**

RONN intends to offer one-stop solutions for individuals, groups, cities, states, and countries looking for de-carbonization alternatives that hydrogen provides. We design vehicles to offer solutions to many of the challenges faced in the transportation sector, and our newest focus is hydrogen production. Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Arizona and Michigan, RONN Motor Group is capitalizing on this paradigm shift to sustainable energy available in transportation.

For more information, please visit www.ronnmotorgroup.com.

**Forward-Looking Statements:**

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, and the anticipated benefits of the audit and S-1 filing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

**Contact:**

Ronn Inc.

Jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN

