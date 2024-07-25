Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Berlin
25.07.24
08:40 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,105
-2,53 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8654,01519:28
Dow Jones News
25.07.2024 18:16 Uhr
141 Leser
2CRSi SA: 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months.

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months. 
25-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue 
from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 25, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leader in the design and manufacture of 
high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, today announces its consolidated revenue for the period from March 
1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, a total of 16 months. During this period, the Group achieved revenue exceeding EUR220 million 
(1) . 
This level of activity is in line with the target announced in May 2024 (over EUR190 million), which had already been 
revised upwards from an initial target of "over EUR150 million" announced on February 22, 2024. 
The performance achieved during this period illustrates the current commercial momentum of the Group, driven by the 
surge in global demand for artificial intelligence solutions (servers and computing power in the Cloud). 
80% of Sales Driven by Artificial Intelligence - An International Reach 
It should be noted that the revenue for this period includes four months of activity from Boston Limited, which was 
sold in June 2023. Excluding this contribution, 2CRSi Group's revenue amounts to over EUR175 million, with 12% in the 
EMEA region, 17% in North America, and 71% in Asia, covering a total of 31 countries. Solutions specifically designed 
for artificial intelligence and equipped with Nvidia components, named « Godì1.8SR-NV8 », accounted for more than 80% 
of the sales during this period. 
Upcoming Announcement: 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Results 
Due to changes in the fiscal year duration (end of June vs. end of February), changes in the Group's scope (sale of 
Boston Ltd), accounting standards (from "French GAAP" to "IFRS"), and management software (ERP), the results for the 
2023-2024 fiscal year and the financial report will be finalized by October 31, 2024, at the latest. 
(1) Consolidated figures, "French GAAP", unaudited 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication                           Financial press relations 
Communication 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
          01 80 18 26 33                                01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1954501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1954501 25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954501&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.