DJ 2CRSi SA: 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months. 25-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue from 03/01/2023 to 06/30/2024, 16 months Strasbourg (France), July 25, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, today announces its consolidated revenue for the period from March 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, a total of 16 months. During this period, the Group achieved revenue exceeding EUR220 million (1) . This level of activity is in line with the target announced in May 2024 (over EUR190 million), which had already been revised upwards from an initial target of "over EUR150 million" announced on February 22, 2024. The performance achieved during this period illustrates the current commercial momentum of the Group, driven by the surge in global demand for artificial intelligence solutions (servers and computing power in the Cloud). 80% of Sales Driven by Artificial Intelligence - An International Reach It should be noted that the revenue for this period includes four months of activity from Boston Limited, which was sold in June 2023. Excluding this contribution, 2CRSi Group's revenue amounts to over EUR175 million, with 12% in the EMEA region, 17% in North America, and 71% in Asia, covering a total of 31 countries. Solutions specifically designed for artificial intelligence and equipped with Nvidia components, named « Godì1.8SR-NV8 », accounted for more than 80% of the sales during this period. Upcoming Announcement: 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Results Due to changes in the fiscal year duration (end of June vs. end of February), changes in the Group's scope (sale of Boston Ltd), accounting standards (from "French GAAP" to "IFRS"), and management software (ERP), the results for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and the financial report will be finalized by October 31, 2024, at the latest. (1) Consolidated figures, "French GAAP", unaudited Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Financial press relations Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces 220 million Euros of Consolidated Revenue EN

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1954501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1954501 25-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954501&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)