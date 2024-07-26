Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Revolutionizes Public Safety With Four New Florida CyttaCOMMS Deployments In One Week

CyttaCOMMS In Active Trials With 54 Florida Law Enforcement Agencies With Over 600 Florida Direct Demo Requests Outstanding

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), the frontrunner in real-time video streaming technology and incident command software for public safety, is thrilled to announce the dynamic deployment of CyttaCOMMS 3.0 to four new law enforcement agencies in Florida: Temple Terrace PD, Plant City PD, Lake Placid PD, and Port St. Lucie PD last week.

Nationwide Expansion and Surging Interest

The buzz around CyttaCOMMS is undeniable, with free trials now active in 54 Florida law enforcement agencies and over 600 direct demo requests from Florida alone. This wave of interest highlights the pivotal role of CyttaCOMMS in revolutionizing public safety through state-of-the-art drone streaming technology.

This cutting-edge deployment is set to redefine public safety operations with secure, real-time video streaming and incident command features that significantly enhance drone capabilities. Our seamless integration across all drone brands is essential in the wake of Florida's statewide ban on DJI drones, ensuring these agencies remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

Unmatched Secure and Efficient Operations

CyttaCOMMS 3.0 provides unparalleled secure, low-latency video streaming, vital for real-time situational awareness. This transformative technology enhances coordination, response times, and operational efficiency during critical incidents.

Exciting Growth in CyttaAIR and CyttaCARES Initiatives

Our CyttaAIR program is soaring, with a second reselling group now established in Texas, showcasing our dedication to pioneering drone solutions. Moreover, our CyttaCARES initiative continues to be a cornerstone of our mission, focusing on community support and technological empowerment to boost safety and well-being.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency responders. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

For more information about Cytta Corp and our groundbreaking technology solutions, please visit www.cytta.com.

