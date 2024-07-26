Molten Ventures has recently completed the exits from Perkbox, Endomag and Graphcore. This translates into more than £70m realisation proceeds, which means Molten is on track to reach the £100m that management expects for FY25. As a result, Molten has announced a £10m buyback programme (starting on 26 July), in line with its recently updated capital allocation policy of earmarking at least 10% of realisation proceeds for share repurchases. Molten has also agreed a new £180m debt facility that replaces the previous £150m facility maturing in September 2024.

