Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 22,135 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 316.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 318.7792p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,063,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,983,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,135

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.7792

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 447 319.60 08:32:22 00075995359TRLO0 XLON 513 319.60 08:32:22 00075995360TRLO0 XLON 802 318.80 08:32:22 00075995361TRLO0 XLON 34 318.80 08:32:22 00075995362TRLO0 XLON 236 318.40 08:35:41 00075995479TRLO0 XLON 308 318.40 08:37:52 00075995530TRLO0 XLON 349 318.40 08:38:59 00075995588TRLO0 XLON 443 320.00 09:18:01 00075998067TRLO0 XLON 492 320.00 09:18:01 00075998068TRLO0 XLON 863 318.40 09:22:15 00075998199TRLO0 XLON 500 319.00 09:36:49 00075998788TRLO0 XLON 500 319.00 09:52:05 00075999304TRLO0 XLON 500 319.00 09:52:05 00075999305TRLO0 XLON 953 319.20 09:59:00 00075999556TRLO0 XLON 55 320.00 10:01:30 00075999730TRLO0 XLON 985 320.00 10:03:37 00075999817TRLO0 XLON 941 320.00 10:03:37 00075999818TRLO0 XLON 955 320.00 10:03:37 00075999819TRLO0 XLON 974 319.40 10:14:43 00076000246TRLO0 XLON 843 319.60 10:19:34 00076000476TRLO0 XLON 991 318.80 10:21:55 00076000563TRLO0 XLON 962 318.00 10:30:56 00076000846TRLO0 XLON 826 317.60 10:40:04 00076001112TRLO0 XLON 1011 316.20 10:48:53 00076001322TRLO0 XLON 993 316.80 11:25:15 00076002602TRLO0 XLON 858 316.20 11:25:39 00076002623TRLO0 XLON 104 317.20 11:39:22 00076002992TRLO0 XLON 280 317.80 11:51:55 00076003496TRLO0 XLON 537 317.80 11:51:55 00076003497TRLO0 XLON 814 317.80 11:51:55 00076003498TRLO0 XLON 966 319.60 12:22:04 00076004587TRLO0 XLON 100 320.00 12:25:18 00076004637TRLO0 XLON 500 320.00 12:26:44 00076004714TRLO0 XLON 500 320.00 12:27:49 00076004740TRLO0 XLON 500 320.00 12:27:49 00076004741TRLO0 XLON 500 320.00 12:27:50 00076004742TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

