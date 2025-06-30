Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 09:15
3,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7603,98009:54
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             22,135 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             318.7792p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,063,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,983,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,135

Volume weighted average price (pence): 318.7792

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
447               319.60      08:32:22          00075995359TRLO0      XLON 
 
513               319.60      08:32:22          00075995360TRLO0      XLON 
 
802               318.80      08:32:22          00075995361TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                318.80      08:32:22          00075995362TRLO0      XLON 
 
236               318.40      08:35:41          00075995479TRLO0      XLON 
 
308               318.40      08:37:52          00075995530TRLO0      XLON 
 
349               318.40      08:38:59          00075995588TRLO0      XLON 
 
443               320.00      09:18:01          00075998067TRLO0      XLON 
 
492               320.00      09:18:01          00075998068TRLO0      XLON 
 
863               318.40      09:22:15          00075998199TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               319.00      09:36:49          00075998788TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               319.00      09:52:05          00075999304TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               319.00      09:52:05          00075999305TRLO0      XLON 
 
953               319.20      09:59:00          00075999556TRLO0      XLON 
 
55                320.00      10:01:30          00075999730TRLO0      XLON 
 
985               320.00      10:03:37          00075999817TRLO0      XLON 
 
941               320.00      10:03:37          00075999818TRLO0      XLON 
 
955               320.00      10:03:37          00075999819TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               319.40      10:14:43          00076000246TRLO0      XLON 
 
843               319.60      10:19:34          00076000476TRLO0      XLON 
 
991               318.80      10:21:55          00076000563TRLO0      XLON 
 
962               318.00      10:30:56          00076000846TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               317.60      10:40:04          00076001112TRLO0      XLON 
 
1011               316.20      10:48:53          00076001322TRLO0      XLON 
 
993               316.80      11:25:15          00076002602TRLO0      XLON 
 
858               316.20      11:25:39          00076002623TRLO0      XLON 
 
104               317.20      11:39:22          00076002992TRLO0      XLON 
 
280               317.80      11:51:55          00076003496TRLO0      XLON 
 
537               317.80      11:51:55          00076003497TRLO0      XLON 
 
814               317.80      11:51:55          00076003498TRLO0      XLON 
 
966               319.60      12:22:04          00076004587TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               320.00      12:25:18          00076004637TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               320.00      12:26:44          00076004714TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               320.00      12:27:49          00076004740TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               320.00      12:27:49          00076004741TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               320.00      12:27:50          00076004742TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394257 
EQS News ID:  2162028 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162028&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
