WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
26.07.24
17:20 Uhr
0,736 Euro
+0,060
+8,88 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7280,84419:06
Actusnews Wire
26.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
95 Leser
SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 26, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2024:

  • 716,608 shares
  • 94,891.8 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2024, and ending June 30th, 2024, the following transactions were executed:

  • 983 purchase transactions
  • 579 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 390,164 shares and 390,570 euros
  • Sale: 280,771 shares and 286,762 euros

NEXT PUBLICATION

Q3 2024 sales: October 17, 2024

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "goal" or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are advised that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Founded in 2006, Showroomprivé is a French e-commerce pioneer specializing in the event-driven sale of brand-name products at discounted prices. The Group currently operates in France and six other countries. The company, co-founded and managed by David DAYAN, has achieved gross merchandise volume of over €1 billion in 2023, and employs 1100 people.

Through its three sites (Showroomprivé, Beauté privée and The Bradery), the Group offers its 21 million members ephemeral sales featuring major discounts on fashion, beauty, home decoration, travel & leisure brands. The Group supports 3,000 partner brands in their inventory clearance, visibility and digital growth strategies through its various services.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP).

Contact

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anne Charlotte Neau- Julliard
Relations. presse@showroomprive.net		Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu

DateNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchased
Total 983,00390 164,00 390 569,91 € 579,00280 771,00 286 762,51 €
02/01/2024 3,003 200,00 3 482,40 € 17,0010 500,00 11 529,00 €
03/01/2024 4,004 000,00 4 268,00 € 2,003 000,00 3 264,00 €
04/01/2024 8,003 667,00 3 907,70 € 1,00 1,001,07 €
05/01/2024 12,009 744,00 9 952,06 € 1,00 1,001,06 €
08/01/2024 9,007 650,00 7 861,84 € 2,00 56,0058,58 €
09/01/2024 6,001 351,00 1 367,21 € 1,00 26,0026,73 €
10/01/2024 3,002 001,00 2 005,02 € 4,001 501,00 1 528,02 €
11/01/2024 9,003 001,00 3 017,02 € 1,00 1,001,02 €
12/01/2024 4,001 001,00 1 001,02 € 3,001 502,00 1 529,04 €
15/01/2024 2,001 001,00991,00 € 3,00 40,0040,00 €
16/01/2024 13,004 545,00 4 466,68 € 1,00 1,001,00 €
17/01/2024 12,002 001,00 1 986,00 € 2,00 56,0056,11 €
18/01/2024 11,002 943,00 2 898,85 € 9,001 901,00 1 885,18 €
19/01/2024 4,001 514,00 1 479,45 € 4,002 600,00 2 588,80 €
22/01/2024 3,00 343,00339,58 € 15,0011 825,00 12 109,42 €
23/01/2024 20,007 001,00 7 241,05 € 6,004 501,00 4 747,05 €
24/01/2024 18,003 501,00 3 627,05 € 1,00 1,001,05 €
25/01/2024 8,004 501,00 4 661,05 € 8,001 746,00 1 838,81 €
26/01/2024 11,006 001,00 6 193,04 € 5,004 256,00 4 460,28 €
29/01/2024 1,00 1,001,03 € 10,006 001,00 6 325,03 €
30/01/2024 9,003 001,00 3 177,07 € 12,003 635,00 3 898,79 €
31/01/2024 4,002 000,00 2 134,00 € 12,0010 008,00 10 934,04 €
01/02/2024 41,007 001,00 7 671,12 € 5,001 384,00 1 547,31 €
02/02/2024 16,0012 001,00 12 919,10 € 5,004 501,00 4 954,10 €
05/02/2024 15,005 001,00 5 307,10 € 8,00 430,00462,46 €
06/02/2024 10,003 908,00 4 126,22 € 2,00 291,00310,79 €
07/02/2024 5,001 752,00 1 824,59 € 11,007 821,00 8 313,31 €
08/02/2024 21,004 001,00 4 273,09 € 3,001 962,00 2 135,58 €
09/02/2024 17,004 001,00 4 291,09 € 10,003 400,00 3 692,59 €
12/02/2024 10,005 000,00 5 312,00 € 4,00 400,00437,60 €
13/02/2024 4,002 001,00 2 107,06 € 8,004 501,00 4 834,06 €
14/02/2024 24,004 941,00 5 182,78 € 5,00 92,0097,19 €
15/02/2024 7,001 194,00 1 249,37 € - -- €
16/02/2024 13,002 505,00 2 610,59 € 3,001 543,00 1 617,38 €
19/02/2024 8,002 562,00 2 672,37 € 5,002 100,00 2 220,46 €
20/02/2024 8,001 559,00 1 629,17 € 2,00 252,00264,10 €
21/02/2024 23,006 243,00 6 391,14 € 1,00 1,001,04 €
22/02/2024 5,003 901,00 3 878,90 € 9,007 250,00 7 317,84 €
23/02/2024 12,006 475,00 6 458,50 € 2,00 2,002,01 €
26/02/2024 12,002 038,00 2 031,89 € 1,00 1,001,00 €
27/02/2024 11,003 190,00 3 148,92 € 1,00 1,001,00 €
28/02/2024 13,005 201,00 5 162,00 € 1,00 1,001,00 €
29/02/2024 12,004 883,00 4 792,46 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
01/03/2024 2,00 319,00309,43 € 6,003 052,00 3 007,96 €
04/03/2024 6,002 601,00 2 577,60 € 7,003 956,00 3 940,18 €
05/03/2024 10,002 355,00 2 318,56 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
06/03/2024 9,002 847,00 2 797,62 € 6,00 471,00463,46 €
07/03/2024 6,002 601,00 2 534,68 € 1,00 1,000,98 €
08/03/2024 5,001 301,00 1 263,27 € 14,005 598,00 5 472,55 €
11/03/2024 1,001 300,00 1 267,50 € - -- €
12/03/2024 1,00 1,000,97 € 1,00 1,000,97 €
13/03/2024 5,001 301,00 1 260,67 € 1,00 1,000,97 €
14/03/2024 1,00 1,000,97 € 3,001 501,00 1 469,47 €
15/03/2024 3,00 15,0015,16 € 28,0012 370,00 12 749,91 €
18/03/2024 10,006 817,00 6 902,37 € 11,0012 001,00 12 403,06 €
19/03/2024 10,0010 070,00 10 080,75 € - -- €
20/03/2024 12,002 672,00 2 644,93 € 2,001 501,00 1 495,00 €
21/03/2024 3,001 229,00 1 210,57 € 3,002 405,00 2 406,81 €
22/03/2024 7,004 506,00 4 432,37 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
25/03/2024 6,002 136,00 2 073,32 € 2,00 2,001,96 €
26/03/2024 10,006 361,00 6 110,98 € 1,00 1,000,98 €
27/03/2024 4,001 300,00 1 236,30 € 1,001 500,00 1 441,50 €
28/03/2024 11,003 524,00 3 338,90 € 1,00 1,000,96 €
02/04/2024 15,006 001,00 5 542,96 € 8,001 086,00 1 005,87 €
03/04/2024 1,00 1,000,91 € 6,001 140,00 1 070,18 €
04/04/2024 3,00 121,00111,32 € 7,002 862,00 2 671,65 €
05/04/2024 6,002 098,00 1 972,12 € 4,002 915,00 2 769,25 €
08/04/2024 2,00 296,00281,20 € 4,004 000,00 3 900,00 €
09/04/2024 3,002 341,00 2 331,00 € 2,002 000,00 2 010,00 €
10/04/2024 8,005 925,00 5 948,41 € 4,002 042,00 2 080,41 €
11/04/2024 17,006 925,00 6 891,37 € 12,0010 708,00 11 029,25 €
12/04/2024 2,00 421,00433,63 € 9,006 124,00 6 522,06 €
15/04/2024 1,00 1,001,08 € 5,004 803,00 5 235,26 €
16/04/2024 3,00 407,00435,51 € 6,002 854,00 3 156,79 €
17/04/2024 5,005 365,00 5 861,29 € 7,007 813,00 8 683,24 €
18/04/2024 11,001 637,00 1 830,50 € 4,001 375,00 1 553,75 €
19/04/2024 4,001 047,00 1 162,17 € 3,003 063,00 3 522,41 €
22/04/2024 51,0010 745,00 11 993,80 € 2,00 202,00229,29 €
23/04/2024 26,006 984,00 7 482,44 € 1,00 1,001,10 €
24/04/2024 7,004 024,00 4 124,63 € 1,00 1,001,05 €
25/04/2024 3,00 14,0014,07 € 7,003 187,00 3 289,00 €
26/04/2024 3,001 329,00 1 335,65 € 11,006 004,00 6 177,73 €
29/04/2024 6,004 023,00 4 005,57 € 1,001 531,00 1 531,00 €
30/04/2024 3,001 497,00 1 494,22 € 2,00 5,005,05 €
02/05/2024 3,001 342,00 1 342,00 € 8,001 021,00 1 029,60 €
03/05/2024 - -- € 3,00 55,0055,28 €
06/05/2024 24,009 233,00 9 085,60 € 5,002 738,00 2 732,04 €
07/05/2024 6,004 117,00 4 047,71 € 6,002 506,00 2 471,75 €
08/05/2024 5,003 930,00 3 830,32 € 4,001 560,00 1 526,03 €
09/05/2024 - -- € 4,001 531,00 1 500,38 €
10/05/2024 10,006 364,00 6 190,54 € 4,003 062,00 3 013,01 €
13/05/2024 5,004 023,00 3 947,90 € - -- €
14/05/2024 3,002 683,00 2 607,89 € 3,00 94,0092,87 €
15/05/2024 1,00 30,0029,16 € 1,00 789,00779,53 €
16/05/2024 4,002 853,00 2 754,35 € 2,00 5,004,93 €
17/05/2024 1,00 1,000,99 € 4,00 647,00640,53 €
20/05/2024 1,00 1,000,99 € 2,00 2,001,98 €
21/05/2024 10,004 024,00 3 927,43 € 6,005 369,00 5 338,34 €
22/05/2024 1,001 341,00 1 341,00 € 3,002 362,00 2 373,81 €
23/05/2024 4,004 023,00 4 024,34 € 14,0016 007,00 16 431,45 €
24/05/2024 4,002 683,00 2 658,85 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
27/05/2024 5,002 683,00 2 658,86 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
28/05/2024 1,00 1,000,99 € 1,00 1,000,99 €
29/05/2024 7,004 024,00 3 922,07 € 3,00 11,0010,89 €
30/05/2024 1,00 1,000,97 € 3,00 20,0019,48 €
31/05/2024 9,001 384,00 1 345,25 € 5,00 185,00180,19 €
03/06/2024 4,002 100,00 2 036,40 € 14,002 021,00 1 968,45 €
04/06/2024 4,001 333,00 1 295,68 € 6,00 809,00787,97 €
05/06/2024 3,001 551,00 1 498,33 € 1,00 1,000,97 €
06/06/2024 5,002 614,00 2 517,64 € 2,00 131,00127,07 €
07/06/2024 3,001 342,00 1 299,06 € 3,00 128,00124,41 €
10/06/2024 2,00 114,00109,67 € 4,00 878,00853,42 €
11/06/2024 3,00 706,00679,17 € 3,00 179,00172,91 €
12/06/2024 3,00 69,0066,38 € 6,001 180,00 1 139,88 €
13/06/2024 5,003 659,00 3 500,28 € 2,001 536,00 1 471,53 €
14/06/2024 9,007 510,00 7 013,82 € 3,001 700,00 1 594,39 €
17/06/2024 5,004 561,00 4 150,51 € 9,002 532,00 2 329,43 €
18/06/2024 - -- € 1,00 215,00199,52 €
19/06/2024 7,00 236,00215,23 € 4,002 652,00 2 420,87 €
20/06/2024 10,005 130,00 4 673,20 € 9,005 660,00 5 197,73 €
21/06/2024 11,004 024,00 3 683,31 € 2,00 8,007,37 €
24/06/2024 16,0010 729,00 9 342,33 € 3,00 314,00280,12 €
25/06/2024 4,001 413,00 1 215,32 € 9,0010 125,00 8 788,49 €
26/06/2024 9,002 745,00 2 350,12 € 1,00 1,000,86 €
27/06/2024 2,00 882,00742,64 € 8,002 531,00 2 151,35 €
28/06/2024 10,006 920,00 5 735,26 € 3,003 030,00 2 601,78 €
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5huYsicYm6Yy56al5tunJaUZmhkk5PKbGPIlWloY5bGnJ2Wx5tpbJzGZnFolW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87091-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-30-06-2024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.