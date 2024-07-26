SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 26, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2024:

716,608 shares

94,891.8 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2024, and ending June 30th, 2024, the following transactions were executed:

983 purchase transactions

579 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase: 390,164 shares and 390,570 euros

Sale: 280,771 shares and 286,762 euros

NEXT PUBLICATION

Q3 2024 sales: October 17, 2024

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "goal" or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are advised that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Founded in 2006, Showroomprivé is a French e-commerce pioneer specializing in the event-driven sale of brand-name products at discounted prices. The Group currently operates in France and six other countries. The company, co-founded and managed by David DAYAN, has achieved gross merchandise volume of over €1 billion in 2023, and employs 1100 people.

Through its three sites (Showroomprivé, Beauté privée and The Bradery), the Group offers its 21 million members ephemeral sales featuring major discounts on fashion, beauty, home decoration, travel & leisure brands. The Group supports 3,000 partner brands in their inventory clearance, visibility and digital growth strategies through its various services.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP).

Contact

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anne Charlotte Neau- Julliard

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

Date Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Total 983,00 390 164,00 390 569,91 € 579,00 280 771,00 286 762,51 € 02/01/2024 3,00 3 200,00 3 482,40 € 17,00 10 500,00 11 529,00 € 03/01/2024 4,00 4 000,00 4 268,00 € 2,00 3 000,00 3 264,00 € 04/01/2024 8,00 3 667,00 3 907,70 € 1,00 1,00 1,07 € 05/01/2024 12,00 9 744,00 9 952,06 € 1,00 1,00 1,06 € 08/01/2024 9,00 7 650,00 7 861,84 € 2,00 56,00 58,58 € 09/01/2024 6,00 1 351,00 1 367,21 € 1,00 26,00 26,73 € 10/01/2024 3,00 2 001,00 2 005,02 € 4,00 1 501,00 1 528,02 € 11/01/2024 9,00 3 001,00 3 017,02 € 1,00 1,00 1,02 € 12/01/2024 4,00 1 001,00 1 001,02 € 3,00 1 502,00 1 529,04 € 15/01/2024 2,00 1 001,00 991,00 € 3,00 40,00 40,00 € 16/01/2024 13,00 4 545,00 4 466,68 € 1,00 1,00 1,00 € 17/01/2024 12,00 2 001,00 1 986,00 € 2,00 56,00 56,11 € 18/01/2024 11,00 2 943,00 2 898,85 € 9,00 1 901,00 1 885,18 € 19/01/2024 4,00 1 514,00 1 479,45 € 4,00 2 600,00 2 588,80 € 22/01/2024 3,00 343,00 339,58 € 15,00 11 825,00 12 109,42 € 23/01/2024 20,00 7 001,00 7 241,05 € 6,00 4 501,00 4 747,05 € 24/01/2024 18,00 3 501,00 3 627,05 € 1,00 1,00 1,05 € 25/01/2024 8,00 4 501,00 4 661,05 € 8,00 1 746,00 1 838,81 € 26/01/2024 11,00 6 001,00 6 193,04 € 5,00 4 256,00 4 460,28 € 29/01/2024 1,00 1,00 1,03 € 10,00 6 001,00 6 325,03 € 30/01/2024 9,00 3 001,00 3 177,07 € 12,00 3 635,00 3 898,79 € 31/01/2024 4,00 2 000,00 2 134,00 € 12,00 10 008,00 10 934,04 € 01/02/2024 41,00 7 001,00 7 671,12 € 5,00 1 384,00 1 547,31 € 02/02/2024 16,00 12 001,00 12 919,10 € 5,00 4 501,00 4 954,10 € 05/02/2024 15,00 5 001,00 5 307,10 € 8,00 430,00 462,46 € 06/02/2024 10,00 3 908,00 4 126,22 € 2,00 291,00 310,79 € 07/02/2024 5,00 1 752,00 1 824,59 € 11,00 7 821,00 8 313,31 € 08/02/2024 21,00 4 001,00 4 273,09 € 3,00 1 962,00 2 135,58 € 09/02/2024 17,00 4 001,00 4 291,09 € 10,00 3 400,00 3 692,59 € 12/02/2024 10,00 5 000,00 5 312,00 € 4,00 400,00 437,60 € 13/02/2024 4,00 2 001,00 2 107,06 € 8,00 4 501,00 4 834,06 € 14/02/2024 24,00 4 941,00 5 182,78 € 5,00 92,00 97,19 € 15/02/2024 7,00 1 194,00 1 249,37 € - - - € 16/02/2024 13,00 2 505,00 2 610,59 € 3,00 1 543,00 1 617,38 € 19/02/2024 8,00 2 562,00 2 672,37 € 5,00 2 100,00 2 220,46 € 20/02/2024 8,00 1 559,00 1 629,17 € 2,00 252,00 264,10 € 21/02/2024 23,00 6 243,00 6 391,14 € 1,00 1,00 1,04 € 22/02/2024 5,00 3 901,00 3 878,90 € 9,00 7 250,00 7 317,84 € 23/02/2024 12,00 6 475,00 6 458,50 € 2,00 2,00 2,01 € 26/02/2024 12,00 2 038,00 2 031,89 € 1,00 1,00 1,00 € 27/02/2024 11,00 3 190,00 3 148,92 € 1,00 1,00 1,00 € 28/02/2024 13,00 5 201,00 5 162,00 € 1,00 1,00 1,00 € 29/02/2024 12,00 4 883,00 4 792,46 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 01/03/2024 2,00 319,00 309,43 € 6,00 3 052,00 3 007,96 € 04/03/2024 6,00 2 601,00 2 577,60 € 7,00 3 956,00 3 940,18 € 05/03/2024 10,00 2 355,00 2 318,56 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 06/03/2024 9,00 2 847,00 2 797,62 € 6,00 471,00 463,46 € 07/03/2024 6,00 2 601,00 2 534,68 € 1,00 1,00 0,98 € 08/03/2024 5,00 1 301,00 1 263,27 € 14,00 5 598,00 5 472,55 € 11/03/2024 1,00 1 300,00 1 267,50 € - - - € 12/03/2024 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 13/03/2024 5,00 1 301,00 1 260,67 € 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 14/03/2024 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 3,00 1 501,00 1 469,47 € 15/03/2024 3,00 15,00 15,16 € 28,00 12 370,00 12 749,91 € 18/03/2024 10,00 6 817,00 6 902,37 € 11,00 12 001,00 12 403,06 € 19/03/2024 10,00 10 070,00 10 080,75 € - - - € 20/03/2024 12,00 2 672,00 2 644,93 € 2,00 1 501,00 1 495,00 € 21/03/2024 3,00 1 229,00 1 210,57 € 3,00 2 405,00 2 406,81 € 22/03/2024 7,00 4 506,00 4 432,37 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 25/03/2024 6,00 2 136,00 2 073,32 € 2,00 2,00 1,96 € 26/03/2024 10,00 6 361,00 6 110,98 € 1,00 1,00 0,98 € 27/03/2024 4,00 1 300,00 1 236,30 € 1,00 1 500,00 1 441,50 € 28/03/2024 11,00 3 524,00 3 338,90 € 1,00 1,00 0,96 € 02/04/2024 15,00 6 001,00 5 542,96 € 8,00 1 086,00 1 005,87 € 03/04/2024 1,00 1,00 0,91 € 6,00 1 140,00 1 070,18 € 04/04/2024 3,00 121,00 111,32 € 7,00 2 862,00 2 671,65 € 05/04/2024 6,00 2 098,00 1 972,12 € 4,00 2 915,00 2 769,25 € 08/04/2024 2,00 296,00 281,20 € 4,00 4 000,00 3 900,00 € 09/04/2024 3,00 2 341,00 2 331,00 € 2,00 2 000,00 2 010,00 € 10/04/2024 8,00 5 925,00 5 948,41 € 4,00 2 042,00 2 080,41 € 11/04/2024 17,00 6 925,00 6 891,37 € 12,00 10 708,00 11 029,25 € 12/04/2024 2,00 421,00 433,63 € 9,00 6 124,00 6 522,06 € 15/04/2024 1,00 1,00 1,08 € 5,00 4 803,00 5 235,26 € 16/04/2024 3,00 407,00 435,51 € 6,00 2 854,00 3 156,79 € 17/04/2024 5,00 5 365,00 5 861,29 € 7,00 7 813,00 8 683,24 € 18/04/2024 11,00 1 637,00 1 830,50 € 4,00 1 375,00 1 553,75 € 19/04/2024 4,00 1 047,00 1 162,17 € 3,00 3 063,00 3 522,41 € 22/04/2024 51,00 10 745,00 11 993,80 € 2,00 202,00 229,29 € 23/04/2024 26,00 6 984,00 7 482,44 € 1,00 1,00 1,10 € 24/04/2024 7,00 4 024,00 4 124,63 € 1,00 1,00 1,05 € 25/04/2024 3,00 14,00 14,07 € 7,00 3 187,00 3 289,00 € 26/04/2024 3,00 1 329,00 1 335,65 € 11,00 6 004,00 6 177,73 € 29/04/2024 6,00 4 023,00 4 005,57 € 1,00 1 531,00 1 531,00 € 30/04/2024 3,00 1 497,00 1 494,22 € 2,00 5,00 5,05 € 02/05/2024 3,00 1 342,00 1 342,00 € 8,00 1 021,00 1 029,60 € 03/05/2024 - - - € 3,00 55,00 55,28 € 06/05/2024 24,00 9 233,00 9 085,60 € 5,00 2 738,00 2 732,04 € 07/05/2024 6,00 4 117,00 4 047,71 € 6,00 2 506,00 2 471,75 € 08/05/2024 5,00 3 930,00 3 830,32 € 4,00 1 560,00 1 526,03 € 09/05/2024 - - - € 4,00 1 531,00 1 500,38 € 10/05/2024 10,00 6 364,00 6 190,54 € 4,00 3 062,00 3 013,01 € 13/05/2024 5,00 4 023,00 3 947,90 € - - - € 14/05/2024 3,00 2 683,00 2 607,89 € 3,00 94,00 92,87 € 15/05/2024 1,00 30,00 29,16 € 1,00 789,00 779,53 € 16/05/2024 4,00 2 853,00 2 754,35 € 2,00 5,00 4,93 € 17/05/2024 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 4,00 647,00 640,53 € 20/05/2024 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 2,00 2,00 1,98 € 21/05/2024 10,00 4 024,00 3 927,43 € 6,00 5 369,00 5 338,34 € 22/05/2024 1,00 1 341,00 1 341,00 € 3,00 2 362,00 2 373,81 € 23/05/2024 4,00 4 023,00 4 024,34 € 14,00 16 007,00 16 431,45 € 24/05/2024 4,00 2 683,00 2 658,85 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 27/05/2024 5,00 2 683,00 2 658,86 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 28/05/2024 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 1,00 1,00 0,99 € 29/05/2024 7,00 4 024,00 3 922,07 € 3,00 11,00 10,89 € 30/05/2024 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 3,00 20,00 19,48 € 31/05/2024 9,00 1 384,00 1 345,25 € 5,00 185,00 180,19 € 03/06/2024 4,00 2 100,00 2 036,40 € 14,00 2 021,00 1 968,45 € 04/06/2024 4,00 1 333,00 1 295,68 € 6,00 809,00 787,97 € 05/06/2024 3,00 1 551,00 1 498,33 € 1,00 1,00 0,97 € 06/06/2024 5,00 2 614,00 2 517,64 € 2,00 131,00 127,07 € 07/06/2024 3,00 1 342,00 1 299,06 € 3,00 128,00 124,41 € 10/06/2024 2,00 114,00 109,67 € 4,00 878,00 853,42 € 11/06/2024 3,00 706,00 679,17 € 3,00 179,00 172,91 € 12/06/2024 3,00 69,00 66,38 € 6,00 1 180,00 1 139,88 € 13/06/2024 5,00 3 659,00 3 500,28 € 2,00 1 536,00 1 471,53 € 14/06/2024 9,00 7 510,00 7 013,82 € 3,00 1 700,00 1 594,39 € 17/06/2024 5,00 4 561,00 4 150,51 € 9,00 2 532,00 2 329,43 € 18/06/2024 - - - € 1,00 215,00 199,52 € 19/06/2024 7,00 236,00 215,23 € 4,00 2 652,00 2 420,87 € 20/06/2024 10,00 5 130,00 4 673,20 € 9,00 5 660,00 5 197,73 € 21/06/2024 11,00 4 024,00 3 683,31 € 2,00 8,00 7,37 € 24/06/2024 16,00 10 729,00 9 342,33 € 3,00 314,00 280,12 € 25/06/2024 4,00 1 413,00 1 215,32 € 9,00 10 125,00 8 788,49 € 26/06/2024 9,00 2 745,00 2 350,12 € 1,00 1,00 0,86 € 27/06/2024 2,00 882,00 742,64 € 8,00 2 531,00 2 151,35 € 28/06/2024 10,00 6 920,00 5 735,26 € 3,00 3 030,00 2 601,78 €

