SHOWROOMPRIVE: 2024 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 29, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2024.

It can be consulted on the website of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

NEXT PUBLICATION

Q3 2024 sales: October 17, 2024

About showroomprive

Founded in 2006, Showroomprivé is a French e-commerce pioneer specializing in the event-driven sale of brand-name products at discounted prices. The Group currently operates in France and six other countries. The company, co-founded and managed by David DAYAN, has achieved gross merchandise volume of over €1 billion in 2023, and employs 1100 people.

Through its three sites (Showroomprivé, Beauté privée and The Bradery), the Group offers its 21 million members ephemeral sales featuring major discounts on fashion, beauty, home decoration, travel & leisure brands. The Group supports 3,000 partner brands in their inventory clearance, visibility and digital growth strategies through its various services.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP).

Contact

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anne Charlotte Neau- Julliard
Relations. presse@showroomprive.net		Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG1xYZ1nY5qcx3BpYZdpmWhmbG2Uk2KYl5OVxpJva8mUaGtlnJlml8nLZnFolmZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87112-cp-de-mise-a-disposition-rfs-depot-amf_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.