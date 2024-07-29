SHOWROOMPRIVE: 2024 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 29, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2024.

It can be consulted on the website of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

NEXT PUBLICATION

Q3 2024 sales: October 17, 2024

About showroomprive

Founded in 2006, Showroomprivé is a French e-commerce pioneer specializing in the event-driven sale of brand-name products at discounted prices. The Group currently operates in France and six other countries. The company, co-founded and managed by David DAYAN, has achieved gross merchandise volume of over €1 billion in 2023, and employs 1100 people.

Through its three sites (Showroomprivé, Beauté privée and The Bradery), the Group offers its 21 million members ephemeral sales featuring major discounts on fashion, beauty, home decoration, travel & leisure brands. The Group supports 3,000 partner brands in their inventory clearance, visibility and digital growth strategies through its various services.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP).

Contact

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anne Charlotte Neau- Julliard

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

