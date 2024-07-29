WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2024 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 18,399 titres Wavestone shares;
- €662,641.33 in cash.
At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet at 31 December 2023, the following resources were include in the liquidity account:
- 14,950 Wavestone shares;
- €854,269.13 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares;
- €88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the first half of 2024:
|Shares
|Trade capital
|Transactions
|Purchases
|47,556
|€2,748,432.24
|568
|Sales
|44,107
|€2,556,804.44
|485
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Details* of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2024
|PURCHASES
|
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|TOTAL
|568
|47,556
|2,748,432.24
|TOTAL
|485
|44,107
|2,556,804.44
|01/02/2024
|5
|500
|29,170
|01/02/2024
|1
|50
|2,985
|01/03/2024
|5
|425
|24,750
|01/03/2024
|1
|100
|5,840
|01/04/2024
|7
|700
|40,659.99
|01/04/2024
|3
|269
|15,764.1
|01/05/2024
|6
|570
|32,758.98
|01/05/2024
|3
|300
|17,330.01
|01/08/2024
|5
|408
|23,316.02
|01/08/2024
|7
|700
|40,420.03
|01/09/2024
|1
|40
|2,320
|01/09/2024
|3
|300
|17,520
|01/10/2024
|4
|400
|23,250
|01/10/2024
|6
|600
|35,110.02
|01/12/2024
|9
|702
|42,660.19
|01/11/2024
|6
|600
|35,730
|01/15/2024
|7
|700
|42,199.99
|01/12/2024
|4
|400
|24,570
|01/16/2024
|7
|518
|30,938.22
|01/15/2024
|2
|200
|12,140
|01/17/2024
|4
|400
|24,020
|01/16/2024
|6
|501
|30,209.9
|01/18/2024
|6
|450
|27,945
|01/17/2024
|12
|1000
|61,215
|01/19/2024
|12
|830
|50,815.01
|01/18/2024
|1
|100
|6,270
|01/22/2024
|2
|200
|11,980
|01/22/2024
|3
|300
|18,099.99
|01/23/2024
|5
|500
|30,040
|01/23/2024
|6
|600
|36,340.02
|01/24/2024
|4
|308
|18,784.8
|01/24/2024
|5
|500
|30,700
|01/25/2024
|2
|146
|8,886.8
|01/25/2024
|5
|500
|30,850
|01/26/2024
|2
|140
|8,714.01
|01/26/2024
|6
|600
|37,890
|01/29/2024
|11
|1100
|70,359.96
|01/29/2024
|6
|509
|33,454.99
|01/30/2024
|12
|900
|55,940.04
|01/30/2024
|1
|100
|6,270
|01/31/2024
|7
|700
|42,500.01
|01/31/2024
|4
|400
|24,490
|02/01/2024
|1
|100
|6,120
|02/01/2024
|4
|400
|24,740
|02/02/2024
|7
|662
|40,354.79
|02/02/2024
|2
|200
|12,320
|02/05/2024
|5
|500
|30,000
|02/05/2024
|1
|100
|6,080
|02/07/2024
|7
|700
|41,300
|02/06/2024
|3
|300
|17,940
|02/08/2024
|2
|200
|11,820
|02/07/2024
|4
|400
|23,780
|02/09/2024
|6
|600
|35,190
|02/08/2024
|8
|722
|42,885.57
|02/12/2024
|3
|201
|11,647.81
|02/12/2024
|4
|400
|23,270
|02/13/2024
|4
|400
|22,910
|02/14/2024
|9
|900
|52,209.99
|02/14/2024
|3
|229
|13,093.01
|02/15/2024
|3
|300
|17,790
|02/15/2024
|3
|259
|15,159.71
|02/16/2024
|4
|400
|23,710
|02/19/2024
|12
|1000
|57,970
|02/20/2024
|5
|410
|22,839.99
|02/20/2024
|10
|600
|32,980.02
|02/21/2024
|3
|307
|16,591.51
|02/21/2024
|6
|600
|32,280
|02/22/2024
|12
|1150
|62,874.99
|02/23/2024
|4
|400
|21,880
|02/23/2024
|1
|100
|5,490
|02/26/2024
|2
|200
|10,940
|02/26/2024
|3
|300
|16,449.99
|02/27/2024
|2
|200
|10,860
|02/27/2024
|5
|500
|27,660
|02/28/2024
|2
|200
|11,170
|02/28/2024
|5
|500
|28,200
|02/29/2024
|4
|301
|16,856.6
|02/29/2024
|3
|201
|11,356.6
|03/01/2024
|6
|600
|33,559.98
|03/01/2024
|5
|500
|28,200
|03/04/2024
|4
|315
|17,697.49
|03/04/2024
|6
|600
|33,970.02
|03/05/2024
|8
|701
|39,656.27
|03/05/2024
|3
|300
|17,130
|03/06/2024
|1
|42
|2,364.6
|03/06/2024
|8
|703
|40,223.97
|03/07/2024
|3
|202
|11,756
|03/07/2024
|4
|400
|23,430
|03/08/2024
|6
|501
|28,957.6
|03/08/2024
|4
|378
|22,005.19
|03/11/2024
|13
|1100
|62,099.95
|03/11/2024
|2
|200
|11,380
|03/12/2024
|1
|100
|5,600
|03/12/2024
|6
|600
|33,940.02
|03/13/2024
|3
|300
|17,010
|03/13/2024
|8
|800
|45,880
|03/14/2024
|6
|600
|34,440
|03/14/2024
|1
|21
|1,224.3
|03/15/2024
|10
|906
|51,267.19
|03/15/2024
|4
|400
|22,890
|03/19/2024
|2
|200
|11,380
|03/18/2024
|9
|850
|48,485.02
|03/20/2024
|1
|100
|5,690
|03/19/2024
|3
|299
|17,103.01
|03/21/2024
|4
|550
|31,800.01
|03/20/2024
|3
|300
|17,199.99
|03/22/2024
|11
|1050
|59,924.97
|03/21/2024
|4
|370
|21,522.01
|03/25/2024
|3
|300
|16,950
|03/22/2024
|1
|46
|2,635.8
|03/26/2024
|8
|650
|36,280.01
|03/25/2024
|2
|121
|6,913.3
|03/27/2024
|6
|600
|32,989.98
|03/26/2024
|2
|200
|11,250
|03/28/2024
|3
|300
|16,200
|03/27/2024
|1
|100
|5,580
|04/02/2024
|7
|610
|34,061
|03/28/2024
|10
|1000
|5,5090
|04/03/2024
|4
|400
|21,990
|04/02/2024
|4
|400
|2,2670
|04/04/2024
|3
|300
|16,530
|04/03/2024
|4
|204
|11,282.2
|04/05/2024
|5
|500
|27,430
|04/04/2024
|5
|500
|2,7730
|04/08/2024
|1
|41
|2,238.6
|04/05/2024
|1
|46
|2,530
|04/09/2024
|4
|310
|17,430
|04/08/2024
|7
|700
|38,800.02
|04/10/2024
|7
|700
|38,710
|04/09/2024
|5
|500
|28,250
|04/11/2024
|4
|210
|11,388.01
|04/10/2024
|3
|203
|11,429.79
|04/12/2024
|4
|320
|17,272
|04/11/2024
|3
|300
|16,340.01
|04/15/2024
|3
|180
|9,594
|04/12/2024
|3
|270
|14,748.99
|04/16/2024
|5
|280
|14,743.99
|04/15/2024
|4
|400
|21,540
|04/17/2024
|2
|104
|5,503.2
|04/16/2024
|1
|22
|1,166
|04/18/2024
|5
|370
|19,426
|04/17/2024
|2
|200
|10,660
|04/19/2024
|3
|240
|12,480
|04/18/2024
|4
|302
|15,906.4
|04/23/2024
|6
|360
|19,152
|04/19/2024
|3
|300
|15,780
|04/25/2024
|5
|400
|21,608
|04/22/2024
|5
|500
|26,600
|04/26/2024
|1
|3
|162.9
|04/23/2024
|3
|260
|13,932
|04/29/2024
|5
|411
|22,445.08
|04/24/2024
|6
|480
|26,064
|04/30/2024
|21
|2090
|110,541.98
|04/25/2024
|1
|36
|1,976.4
|05/02/2024
|2
|200
|11,330
|04/26/2024
|5
|370
|20,144.98
|05/03/2024
|2
|200
|11,360
|04/29/2024
|3
|300
|16,530
|05/06/2024
|2
|140
|8,105.2
|04/30/2024
|12
|1200
|64,370.04
|05/07/2024
|5
|380
|21,882
|05/02/2024
|10
|1000
|5,5960
|05/08/2024
|2
|200
|11,660
|05/03/2024
|6
|600
|34,380
|05/10/2024
|3
|240
|13,992
|05/06/2024
|5
|432
|25,115.18
|05/13/2024
|4
|287
|16,742
|05/07/2024
|5
|500
|29,020
|05/14/2024
|1
|80
|4,680
|05/08/2024
|4
|302
|17,726.8
|05/15/2024
|4
|285
|17,008.49
|05/09/2024
|3
|300
|17,570.01
|05/17/2024
|4
|400
|24,120
|05/10/2024
|5
|357
|20,951.29
|05/20/2024
|5
|416
|25,299.21
|05/14/2024
|6
|560
|32,986.02
|05/21/2024
|3
|229
|13,877.4
|05/15/2024
|1
|100
|6,020
|05/22/2024
|3
|125
|7,597
|05/16/2024
|6
|440
|26,647.98
|05/23/2024
|1
|100
|6,070
|05/17/2024
|4
|370
|22,487.01
|05/24/2024
|5
|460
|27,705.98
|05/20/2024
|2
|121
|7,433.6
|05/27/2024
|4
|400
|23,920
|05/21/2024
|2
|160
|9,744
|05/28/2024
|5
|440
|26,748
|05/22/2024
|1
|80
|4,880
|05/29/2024
|3
|260
|15,756
|05/23/2024
|2
|120
|7,320
|05/30/2024
|4
|290
|17,433
|05/27/2024
|5
|350
|21,325.99
|05/31/2024
|4
|320
|19,256
|05/28/2024
|3
|300
|18,429.99
|06/03/2024
|1
|80
|4,784
|05/29/2024
|1
|80
|4,880
|06/04/2024
|4
|500
|31,200
|05/30/2024
|1
|80
|4,840
|06/05/2024
|7
|500
|30,812
|05/31/2024
|3
|244
|14,779.59
|06/06/2024
|2
|160
|10,160
|06/03/2024
|4
|250
|15,020
|06/10/2024
|13
|850
|55,425.02
|06/04/2024
|9
|600
|37,884
|06/11/2024
|7
|460
|29,373.99
|06/05/2024
|9
|719
|44,916.43
|06/12/2024
|4
|280
|17,367
|06/06/2024
|4
|320
|20,536
|06/13/2024
|8
|550
|34,243.99
|06/07/2024
|7
|560
|36,792
|06/14/2024
|7
|400
|23,862
|06/10/2024
|2
|102
|6,732.4
|06/17/2024
|8
|470
|27,325.99
|06/12/2024
|6
|600
|37,720.02
|06/18/2024
|1
|100
|5,620
|06/17/2024
|4
|400
|23,670
|06/19/2024
|9
|590
|32,812.02
|06/18/2024
|5
|480
|27,039.98
|06/20/2024
|3
|210
|11,493.99
|06/19/2024
|1
|100
|5,640
|06/21/2024
|8
|580
|31,335.02
|06/20/2024
|3
|300
|16,530
|06/24/2024
|1
|60
|3,186
|06/21/2024
|1
|100
|5,470
|06/25/2024
|4
|320
|16,888
|06/24/2024
|4
|250
|13,350
|06/26/2024
|5
|300
|15,735.99
|06/25/2024
|1
|100
|5,300
|06/27/2024
|4
|320
|16,800
|06/26/2024
|4
|320
|16,920
|06/28/2024
|6
|439
|22,593.18
|06/27/2024
|5
|410
|21,704.99
|06/28/2024
|1
|100
|5,190
*Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
