WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
29.07.24
08:10 Uhr
53,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,2054,3018:31
Actusnews Wire
29.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report


On 30 June 2024 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 18,399 titres Wavestone shares;
  • €662,641.33 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet at 31 December 2023, the following resources were include in the liquidity account:

  • 14,950 Wavestone shares;
  • €854,269.13 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • €88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2024:

SharesTrade capitalTransactions
Purchases47,556 €2,748,432.24568
Sales44,107 €2,556,804.44485


About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35



Details* of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2024

PURCHASES




































































































SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in eurosDateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
TOTAL56847,5562,748,432.24TOTAL48544,1072,556,804.44
01/02/2024550029,17001/02/20241502,985
01/03/2024542524,75001/03/202411005,840
01/04/2024770040,659.9901/04/2024326915,764.1
01/05/2024657032,758.9801/05/2024330017,330.01
01/08/2024540823,316.0201/08/2024770040,420.03
01/09/20241402,32001/09/2024330017,520
01/10/2024440023,25001/10/2024660035,110.02
01/12/2024970242,660.1901/11/2024660035,730
01/15/2024770042,199.9901/12/2024440024,570
01/16/2024751830,938.2201/15/2024220012,140
01/17/2024440024,02001/16/2024650130,209.9
01/18/2024645027,94501/17/202412100061,215
01/19/20241283050,815.0101/18/202411006,270
01/22/2024220011,98001/22/2024330018,099.99
01/23/2024550030,04001/23/2024660036,340.02
01/24/2024430818,784.801/24/2024550030,700
01/25/202421468,886.801/25/2024550030,850
01/26/202421408,714.0101/26/2024660037,890
01/29/202411110070,359.9601/29/2024650933,454.99
01/30/20241290055,940.0401/30/202411006,270
01/31/2024770042,500.0101/31/2024440024,490
02/01/202411006,12002/01/2024440024,740
02/02/2024766240,354.7902/02/2024220012,320
02/05/2024550030,00002/05/202411006,080
02/07/2024770041,30002/06/2024330017,940
02/08/2024220011,82002/07/2024440023,780
02/09/2024660035,19002/08/2024872242,885.57
02/12/2024320111,647.8102/12/2024440023,270
02/13/2024440022,91002/14/2024990052,209.99
02/14/2024322913,093.0102/15/2024330017,790
02/15/2024325915,159.7102/16/2024440023,710
02/19/202412100057,97002/20/2024541022,839.99
02/20/20241060032,980.0202/21/2024330716,591.51
02/21/2024660032,28002/22/202412115062,874.99
02/23/2024440021,88002/23/202411005,490
02/26/2024220010,94002/26/2024330016,449.99
02/27/2024220010,86002/27/2024550027,660
02/28/2024220011,17002/28/2024550028,200
02/29/2024430116,856.602/29/2024320111,356.6
03/01/2024660033,559.9803/01/2024550028,200
03/04/2024431517,697.4903/04/2024660033,970.02
03/05/2024870139,656.2703/05/2024330017,130
03/06/20241422,364.603/06/2024870340,223.97
03/07/2024320211,75603/07/2024440023,430
03/08/2024650128,957.603/08/2024437822,005.19
03/11/202413110062,099.9503/11/2024220011,380
03/12/202411005,60003/12/2024660033,940.02
03/13/2024330017,01003/13/2024880045,880
03/14/2024660034,44003/14/20241211,224.3
03/15/20241090651,267.1903/15/2024440022,890
03/19/2024220011,38003/18/2024985048,485.02
03/20/202411005,69003/19/2024329917,103.01
03/21/2024455031,800.0103/20/2024330017,199.99
03/22/202411105059,924.9703/21/2024437021,522.01
03/25/2024330016,95003/22/20241462,635.8
03/26/2024865036,280.0103/25/202421216,913.3
03/27/2024660032,989.9803/26/2024220011,250
03/28/2024330016,20003/27/202411005,580
04/02/2024761034,06103/28/20241010005,5090
04/03/2024440021,99004/02/202444002,2670
04/04/2024330016,53004/03/2024420411,282.2
04/05/2024550027,43004/04/202455002,7730
04/08/20241412,238.604/05/20241462,530
04/09/2024431017,43004/08/2024770038,800.02
04/10/2024770038,71004/09/2024550028,250
04/11/2024421011,388.0104/10/2024320311,429.79
04/12/2024432017,27204/11/2024330016,340.01
04/15/202431809,59404/12/2024327014,748.99
04/16/2024528014,743.9904/15/2024440021,540
04/17/202421045,503.204/16/20241221,166
04/18/2024537019,42604/17/2024220010,660
04/19/2024324012,48004/18/2024430215,906.4
04/23/2024636019,15204/19/2024330015,780
04/25/2024540021,60804/22/2024550026,600
04/26/202413162.904/23/2024326013,932
04/29/2024541122,445.0804/24/2024648026,064
04/30/2024212090110,541.9804/25/20241361,976.4
05/02/2024220011,33004/26/2024537020,144.98
05/03/2024220011,36004/29/2024330016,530
05/06/202421408,105.204/30/202412120064,370.04
05/07/2024538021,88205/02/20241010005,5960
05/08/2024220011,66005/03/2024660034,380
05/10/2024324013,99205/06/2024543225,115.18
05/13/2024428716,74205/07/2024550029,020
05/14/20241804,68005/08/2024430217,726.8
05/15/2024428517,008.4905/09/2024330017,570.01
05/17/2024440024,12005/10/2024535720,951.29
05/20/2024541625,299.2105/14/2024656032,986.02
05/21/2024322913,877.405/15/202411006,020
05/22/202431257,59705/16/2024644026,647.98
05/23/202411006,07005/17/2024437022,487.01
05/24/2024546027,705.9805/20/202421217,433.6
05/27/2024440023,92005/21/202421609,744
05/28/2024544026,74805/22/20241804,880
05/29/2024326015,75605/23/202421207,320
05/30/2024429017,43305/27/2024535021,325.99
05/31/2024432019,25605/28/2024330018,429.99
06/03/20241804,78405/29/20241804,880
06/04/2024450031,20005/30/20241804,840
06/05/2024750030,81205/31/2024324414,779.59
06/06/2024216010,16006/03/2024425015,020
06/10/20241385055,425.0206/04/2024960037,884
06/11/2024746029,373.9906/05/2024971944,916.43
06/12/2024428017,36706/06/2024432020,536
06/13/2024855034,243.9906/07/2024756036,792
06/14/2024740023,86206/10/202421026,732.4
06/17/2024847027,325.9906/12/2024660037,720.02
06/18/202411005,62006/17/2024440023,670
06/19/2024959032,812.0206/18/2024548027,039.98
06/20/2024321011,493.9906/19/202411005,640
06/21/2024858031,335.0206/20/2024330016,530
06/24/20241603,18606/21/202411005,470
06/25/2024432016,88806/24/2024425013,350
06/26/2024530015,735.9906/25/202411005,300
06/27/2024432016,80006/26/2024432016,920
06/28/2024643922,593.1806/27/2024541021,704.99
06/28/202411005,190

*Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

